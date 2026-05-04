Packers sign veteran QB Tyrod Taylor to back up Jordan Love

Tyrod Taylor is heading to a new home for his 16th NFL season.
The veteran quarterback signed with the Green Bay Packers on Monday, the team announced.
Taylor's move to Wisconsin marks his eighth NFL team and his first foray outside of New York since the 2021 season, which he spent in Houston. He'll pack his bags for another opportunity to serve as a backup, this time to established franchise quarterback Jordan Love in Matt LaFleur's offense, a scheme the coach has stated will be stripped down and reinstalled in 2026 as if it were his first year in charge of the Packers.
Taylor has appeared in 100 games (62 starts) over 15 seasons, bouncing between a starting role in Buffalo (and briefly in Cleveland in 2018) and a backup job elsewhere. The Virginia Tech product has proven himself as a dependable signal-caller capable of running an offense effectively and minimizing risk, making him a valued veteran in today's quarterback-dependent NFL.
As he approaches his 37th birthday in August, Taylor will have at least one more opportunity to earn a place on an NFL roster. He'll compete with 2025 sixth-round pick Kyle McCord for the right to stand second in line behind Love in 2026; Desmond Ridder, who was signed to the active roster in January, was released in a corresponding move on Monday.