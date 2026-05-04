 Skip to main content
Advertising

Around the NFL

Packers sign veteran QB Tyrod Taylor to back up Jordan Love

Published: May 04, 2026 at 02:11 PM Updated: May 04, 2026 at 02:29 PM
Author Image
Nick Shook

Around The NFL Writer

Tyrod Taylor is heading to a new home for his 16th NFL season.

The veteran quarterback signed with the Green Bay Packers on Monday, the team announced.

Taylor's move to Wisconsin marks his eighth NFL team and his first foray outside of New York since the 2021 season, which he spent in Houston. He'll pack his bags for another opportunity to serve as a backup, this time to established franchise quarterback Jordan Love in Matt LaFleur's offense, a scheme the coach has stated will be stripped down and reinstalled in 2026 as if it were his first year in charge of the Packers.

Related Links

Taylor has appeared in 100 games (62 starts) over 15 seasons, bouncing between a starting role in Buffalo (and briefly in Cleveland in 2018) and a backup job elsewhere. The Virginia Tech product has proven himself as a dependable signal-caller capable of running an offense effectively and minimizing risk, making him a valued veteran in today's quarterback-dependent NFL.

As he approaches his 37th birthday in August, Taylor will have at least one more opportunity to earn a place on an NFL roster. He'll compete with 2025 sixth-round pick Kyle McCord for the right to stand second in line behind Love in 2026; Desmond Ridder, who was signed to the active roster in January, was released in a corresponding move on Monday.

Related Content

news

Eagles, Giants, Jets help sanction high school girls flag football in New Jersey

Even though the Philadelphia Eagles and New York Giants are rivals in the NFC East, both teams, including the New York Jets are making an impact in the New Jersey community. On Monday, the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association (NJSIAA) voted to sanction girls flag football.

news

Texans owner Cal McNair 'fully committed' to QB C.J. Stroud following rough 2025

Texans owner Cal McNair told reporters Monday that he is "fully committed" to C.J. Stroud when asked about a contract extension for the 24-year-old quarterback.

news

Matt Ryan doesn't 'know what to expect' in Falcons' quarterback battle, but high on offensive additions

Atlanta's new era under Kevin Stefanski begins with a massive question under center. So far, the Falcons don't quite know what to expect from the quarterbacks room.

news

NFL news roundup: Colts' Anthony Richardson reporting to voluntary workouts amid trade request

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

Brian Daboll: 'Good to have' Calvin Ridley with Titans amid additions to WR room

Over the weekend, new Titans coordinator Brian Daboll was asked about Calvin Ridley's place in the offense. Daboll noted his experience with the wideout when both were at Alabama.

news

RB Zach Switzer credits grandfather, Barry Switzer, for Cowboys tryout

Zach Switzer, a Presbyterian running back, credited his grandfather, Barry, for setting up a tryout with the Dallas Cowboys over the weekend.

news

Fernando Mendoza took more snaps under center at Raiders' rookie minicamp than he did in college

Las Vegas Raiders rookie quarterback Fernando Mendoza began getting used to taking snaps from under center after primarily working out of the shotgun in college.

news

Cowboys' Brian Schottenheimer: 'Scary' to think how good George Pickens can be

As sensational as his 2025 campaign was with Dallas, there's still plenty of improvement to be had by George Pickens, according to head coach Brian Schottenheimer. It's a notion that is just downright frightening for the opposition.

news

Kyle Shanahan on 49ers' surprising third-round pick of RB Kaelon Black: 'We had him as the second-rated back'

Indiana's Kaelon Black became the sixth running back picked by the 49ers over the last six drafts. Kyle Shanahan is of the mind that the Indiana product was the second-best back in the 2026 draft after Jeremiyah Love.

news

Andy Reid sees Chiefs rookie RB Emmett Johnson contributing in multiple ways: 'He has a little bit of' LeSean McCoy to him

Beyond just the running game, Chiefs HC Andy Reid views rookie Emmett Johnson as a potential asset to the passing game and special teams. He even went so far as to compare him to six-time Pro Bowler LeSean McCoy.

news

Malik Willis' first Miami throw goes embarrassingly high: 'I slipped'

Tossing out the first pitch at a Miami Marlins game Friday, Miami Dolphins quarterback Malik Willis skied his offering wide and well over the mitt of Graham Pauley.