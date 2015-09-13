Tyrod Taylor nabs Bills upset over Colts

Published: Sep 13, 2015 at 09:41 AM

Tyrod Taylor engineered three touchdown drives and Rex Ryan's attacking Buffalo defense put the clamps on Andrew Luck and the Indianapolis Colts in a 27-14 season-opening victory on Sunday.

In his first career start, Taylor went 14 of 19 for 195 yards, including a 51-yard opening touchdown pass to Percy Harvin. Boobie Dixon and rookie Karlos Williams scored touchdowns rushing to deliver Ryan a win in his debut as Bills head coach.

The Bills built a 24-0 lead by scoring on four consecutive possessions into the third quarter. And Buffalo's defense did the rest.

The retooled Luck-led Colts attack was limited to 148 yards offense and nine first downs on its first five drives before scoring two touchdowns in the final 16 minutes.

Luck finished 26 of 49 for 243 yards and two touchdowns, and was intercepted twice.

