Tyrod Taylor leads 2017 fantasy football draft bargains

The Mike Wallace vs. Breshad Perriman debate is likely to rage all summer long -- especially with Dennis Pitta (among others) throwing fuel on the fire. Whether or not Perriman makes the proverbial leap in his third season, the fact remains that there are approximately 200 targets from last season unaccounted for in the Ravens offense. Wallace was Baltimore's top pass-catching threat by the end of the season and entering his age-31 season doesn't appear to be on the verge of a huge dropoff. The Ravens threw the ball more than any other NFL team last season and even if that number comes down a bit this year, Wallace could see more opportunity than his double-digit round ADP would suggest.