Tyrod Taylor leads 2017 fantasy football draft bargains

We can debate whether or not patience is a virtue but it can create some pretty good fantasy draft values if you make the right choices. After all, isn't that the very definition of a bargain? (goes to dictionary.com) Okay, so it's not exactly the definition ... but it's close enough. Anyway, part of being successful in fantasy football is identifying the late-round players who could eventually become consistent contributors on your fantasy football roster. Read my list of players who could end up as draft bargains. Remember the ones who succeed. Don't remind me of the ones who don't. Deal? Cool.
Mike Wallace, WR, Baltimore Ravens
The Mike Wallace vs. Breshad Perriman debate is likely to rage all summer long -- especially with Dennis Pitta (among others) throwing fuel on the fire. Whether or not Perriman makes the proverbial leap in his third season, the fact remains that there are approximately 200 targets from last season unaccounted for in the Ravens offense. Wallace was Baltimore's top pass-catching threat by the end of the season and entering his age-31 season doesn't appear to be on the verge of a huge dropoff. The Ravens threw the ball more than any other NFL team last season and even if that number comes down a bit this year, Wallace could see more opportunity than his double-digit round ADP would suggest.
Tyrod Taylor, QB, Buffalo Bills
I admit that I might have put together this list while staring at the Tyrod Tayloraction figure that adorns the center crossroads of the NFL Fantasy Stronghold. But that doesn't diminish what Taylor has accomplished on the field as Buffalo's starter for the past. Taylor has been a top 16 fantasy quarterback in each of the past two years while navigating around injuries to some of his top playmakers. His ability to protect the football (14 turnovers in 29 starts) and to create as a runner (leads all QBs in rush yards over the past two years) should make him a favorite of the late-QB-drafting crowd. Yet somehow, Taylor is coming off the board after players Eli Manning, Carson Wentz and Andy Dalton. It's mind-bottling.
John Brown, WR, Arizona Cardinals
In what is starting to become a yearly ritual, we're all about The John Brown Breakout Campaign. We got a glimpse of it in 2015 but the sickle cell trait that afflicts the speedy receiver severely limited his production in 2016. Entering 2017, the reports surrounding Brown's health are positive and once again the expectations for Smokey's production are elevated. Larry Fitzgerald is drawing more attention in fantasy drafts but a healthy Brown should once again see 100 or more targets and could again threaten 1,000 receiving yards. Pretty good production potential for a guy hanging around in the 10th round.
Pierre Garcon, WR, San Francisco 49ers
People will see that Garcon is playing for the 49ers and be immediately turned off. I get it. The Niners were an abysmal offense last season and fantasy managers were right to run from 49ers players like they were rampaging zombies. But here's where things are different. Kyle Shanahan takes over the offense after taking Matt Ryan and the Falcons offense to new heights last season. Not to mention that Garcon is superior to any wideout on San Francisco's roster last season. Oh ... and Garcon also posted the best totals of his career while playing in a Shanahan-led offense with Washington in 2013. Seeing 100 targets this season isn't an unreasonable expectation and gives Garcon WR3 upside at a WR4 draft price.
Paul Perkins, RB, New York Giants
Trying to predict the fantasy fortunes of a Giants running back over the past several seasons has been a fool's errand. Allow me to throw on my jester costume for a moment. With a crowded backfield for Big Blue, you're not likely to find one player you count on week after week. But Perkins is poised to take the lead among his fellow running backs and should see the preponderance of backfield touches for the Giants. Why he's coming off the board so much later than players like Rob Kelley and Derrick Henry -- who have equally crowded backfield situations -- is a mystery. Don't ask questions. Just take advantage of it.
Adam Thielen, WR, Minnesota Vikings
You could almost throw Stefon Diggs on this list as his early Round 8 ADP feels like a harsh reaction to his three-touchdown season in 2016. But enter Thielen, who quietly carved out a nice role in the Minnesota passing game and doesn't appear ready to give it up. The difference this year is that the Vikes have added the mercurial Michael Floyd while trying to jumpstart the enigmatic Laquon Treadwell. That would seem to be a lot of mouths to feed but this is an offense that made changes to skew very pass-heavy in 2016. With Sam Bradford still helming a short, quick passing game, Thielen should be able to outperform his double-digit draft value.
Ted Ginn, WR, New Orleans Saints
All the talk surrounding New Orleans' passing game has centered (understandably) on Michael Thomas with some Willie Snead thrown in. But let's not sleep on Ted Ginn. Last season, he was one of the more consistent options in an inconsistent Panthers passing game. Brandin Cooks is now in New England and while Ginn won't absorb that entire vacant role, he's likely to serve as the deep threat for a quarterback that historically hasn't had an issue throwing the long ball. A season with more than 800 receiving yards and six to eight touchdowns doesn't seem ridiculous for Ginn in 2017 and would be phenomenal for a player going undrafted in some early drafts.
Samaje Perine, RB, Washington Redskins
There is very little clarity in the Washington backfield with Robert Kelley and Matt Jones as incumbents battling for supremacy while much of the post-draft scuttlebutt has revolved around Perine eventually taking over the starting gig. The thing to keep in mind is that it won't happen right away. But anyone taking Perine in the later rounds to add depth to their running back group could end up with a starting NFL running back by the end of the season.
Rishard Matthews, WR, Tennessee Titans
When you mention Matthews in some circles, the feedback loop immediately responds with "but Corey Davis, tho." While the rookie certainly offers some concern in regards to the veteran's 2017 opportunity, the player who should probably be the most worried is Tajae Sharpe. After a quick start to the season, Sharpe failed to make much of an impact. In the meantime, Matthews led the Titans in nearly every major receiving category yet somehow is going in draft just a couple of picks ahead of Davis. Getting a player with WR3 potential in the eighth round or later seems like a pretty good deal to me.
C.J. Prosise, RB, Seattle Seahawks
The Seahawks were a much more pass-heavy attack last season without Marshawn Lynch and while Eddie Lacy's arrival may signal a return to days passed, Prosise still could be a sneaky fantasy option. The early talk is that he could see a big role in the Seattle offense. Yes, I know we hear that a lot from NFL teams but Prosise was starting to see more work last season when a shoulder injury sidelined him for most of the season. His ability as both a runner and a pass-catcher should help him stay on the field and out-perform his late-round value.