Tyrod Taylor: 'I want to be long-term guy' in Buffalo

A vacation here in Hawaii affords him the opportunity to ignore all the noise; even after season during which Taylor proved he was a legitimate NFL starting quarterback, the Bills have not made a move past next season. General manager Doug Whaley has said that if a good deal arises for the Bills they would think about extending him early, though Taylor is one of the best deals in the NFL next season at his current salary. Whaley also said that he wouldn't think twice about drafting a quarterback if the right one fell to the Bills, clouding the organization's long-term stance on Taylor.