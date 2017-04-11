Tyrell Williams: Keenan Allen return to 'open so much'

"Keenan is going to take on a big load obviously coming back, but it won't change much for me," Williams said. "I can run slants. Keenan can run slants. And if you play us off each other, you can't key in on either of us. Plus, we can run lots (of different routes) so corners can't key in on what we are going to do. Really, he opens up a lot for me. But I like getting the ball on the run. I always pride myself on yards after catch. I feel like I can outrun anyone, so if I have some pace to me once I get the ball, it gives me an advantage."