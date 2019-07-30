Around the NFL

Tyreek Hill suffered bruised quad during practice

Published: Jul 30, 2019 at 04:44 AM
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

Tyreek Hill appears to have avoided serious injury after a training camp collision.

The Kansas City Chiefs receiver suffered a bruised quad and is expected to be OK, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per a source informed of the situation. The team confirmed Hill's quad contusion, per multiple reporters.

Hill was taken off on a cart during the Chiefs' practice after limping off the field following a hit from corner Bashaud Breeland during a pass breakup. Hill was briefly in the medical tent having his right leg looked at before being driven off.

Hill avoiding a major injury is good news for the Chiefs. The NFL announced earlier this month that the 25-year-old would not be suspended following an investigation that could not conclude he violated the league's personal conduct policy.

Following Tuesday's quad bruise, the Chiefs could be cautious with Hill's return to camp, but it doesn't appear to be a situation that should linger into the regular season.

