Around the NFL

Monday, Jul 20, 2020 07:55 AM

Tyreek Hill: Mahomes 'worth even more' than half-billion dollars

Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

Patrick Mahomes signed a 10-year contract extension worth upwards of half a billion dollars. One of his teammates thinks he's still underpaid.

Chiefs receiver Tyreek Hill told TMZ he thinks Mahomes could have been paid more and still be a bargain.

"I mean, hell, I thought he was worth even more!!" Hill said. "I'm proud of my boy, Pat, man! I'm really happy for him."

Given how much CEOs of multi-billion-dollar businesses make, and the franchise quarterback's presence as the most vital person in an NFL organization, Hill's assessment is not wrong.

The Chiefs not only gave Mahomes a big deal but also locked down star defensive tackle Chris Jones to a four-year, $85 million contract.

The moves have K.C. set up for long-term success.

"I'm proud of just the Chiefs in general for getting all these deals done, man," Hill said. "'Cause they understand right now is our time, like this is our window to be great, for us to build that dynasty and I'm just happy to be along with them."

Related Content

Eagles agree to terms with first-round WR Jalen Reagor
news

Eagles agree to terms with first-round WR Jalen Reagor

The Eagles locked up first-round pick Jalen Reagor ahead of training camp. The team announced it agreed to terms with the No. 21 overall pick on Monday. Ian Rapoport reports that the four-year deal is worth $13.3 million.  
Raiders owner Mark Davis won't attend home games if fans can't
news

Raiders owner Mark Davis won't attend home games if fans can't

Las Vegas Raiders owner Mark Davis doesn't plan to attend home games if his fans are barred from the stadium: "I won't go if the fans can't go, and the way it looks right now there won't be any fans at our games."
Chiefs, Texans rookies reporting to team facilities Monday
news

Chiefs, Texans rookies reporting to team facilities Monday

It's reporting day for rookies of the Houston Texans and Kansas City Chiefs. It will be far from a normal first day of work, however.
NFL proposes playing just one preseason game in 2020
news

NFL proposes playing just one preseason game in 2020

NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reports the NFL's latest proposal to the NFLPA, which includes just one preseason game in 2020.
A.J. Green thinks Joe Burrow, offseason moves will boost Bengals
news

A.J. Green thinks Joe Burrow, offseason moves will boost Bengals

A.J. Green knows what it's like to be a high draft pick coming into the NFL under unique circumstances, and it's that experience that leads him to believe his Bengals have the right pieces in place.
Players tweet coordinated response to NFL's COVID-19 guidelines
news

Players tweet coordinated response to NFL's COVID-19 guidelines

A wide array of noteworthy NFL players took to Twitter on Sunday to express concern over the league's COVID-19 protocols less than a day after it was announced training camps would start as scheduled on July 28. 
San Francisco 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa (97) and defensive end Dee Ford (55) celebrate during the NFL NFC Championship football game against the Green Bay Packers, Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020, in Santa Clara, Calif. The 49ers beat the Packers 37-20. (Cooper Neill via AP)
news

Can Nick Bosa-led 49ers' first-round front thrive once more?

DeForest Buckner is gone, but Javon Kinlaw is in as the Niners are poised for more success with a quintet of first-rounders leading the way up front. 
Seattle Seahawks middle linebacker Bobby Wagner (54) rushes the edge during an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals, Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019, in Seattle. The Cardinals defeated the Seahawks, 27-13. (Ryan Kang via AP)
news

Seahawks defense needs to change downward trend

Last season was the worst for the Seattle defense statistically in the Pete Carroll era. Will the Bobby Wagner-led bunch improve in 2020?
NFL world mourns passing of civil rights icon John Lewis
news

NFL world mourns passing of civil rights icon John Lewis

As the world mourns the death of John Lewis, so too did many in the NFL.  
Aaron Donald, Jalen Ramsey aim to overcome losses under new DC
news

Aaron Donald, Jalen Ramsey aim to overcome losses under new DC

With two superstars leading the way, new Rams defensive coordinator Brandon Staley will look to succeed despite myriad free-agent losses.
NFL training camp set to start as scheduled
news

NFL training camp set to start as scheduled

Training camp will commence Monday for Texans, Chiefs rookies and get underway in full force with veterans reporting on July 28.
gamepasswhite_horiz (1)

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

START FREE TRIAL