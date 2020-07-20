Tyreek Hill: Mahomes 'worth even more' than half-billion dollars

Patrick Mahomes signed a 10-year contract extension worth upwards of half a billion dollars. One of his teammates thinks he's still underpaid.

Chiefs receiver Tyreek Hill told TMZ he thinks Mahomes could have been paid more and still be a bargain.

"I mean, hell, I thought he was worth even more!!" Hill said. "I'm proud of my boy, Pat, man! I'm really happy for him."

Given how much CEOs of multi-billion-dollar businesses make, and the franchise quarterback's presence as the most vital person in an NFL organization, Hill's assessment is not wrong.

The Chiefs not only gave Mahomes a big deal but also locked down star defensive tackle Chris Jones to a four-year, $85 million contract.

The moves have K.C. set up for long-term success.