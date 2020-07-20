Tyreek Hill: Mahomes 'worth even more' than half-billion dollars

Patrick Mahomes signed a 10-year contract extension worth upwards of half a billion dollars. One of his teammates thinks he's still underpaid.
Chiefs receiver Tyreek Hill told TMZ he thinks Mahomes could have been paid more and still be a bargain.
"I mean, hell, I thought he was worth even more!!" Hill said. "I'm proud of my boy, Pat, man! I'm really happy for him."
Given how much CEOs of multi-billion-dollar businesses make, and the franchise quarterback's presence as the most vital person in an NFL organization, Hill's assessment is not wrong.
The Chiefs not only gave Mahomes a big deal but also locked down star defensive tackle Chris Jones to a four-year, $85 million contract.
The moves have K.C. set up for long-term success.
"I'm proud of just the Chiefs in general for getting all these deals done, man," Hill said. "'Cause they understand right now is our time, like this is our window to be great, for us to build that dynasty and I'm just happy to be along with them."