Tyreek Hill leads Top-10 No. 3 receivers in separation

Chris Hogan will likely be remembered by the mass public as the unlikely hero of the AFC Championship game, but his season-long separation scores remind us he was making plays for this team all year. Hogan was a vertical threat for the Patriots as his 12.8 air yards per target was the highest of any pass-catcher working with Tom Brady. Hogan will count just $3 and $3.5 million against the cap for the Patriots the next two seasons, and he should remain a fine cog in the engine for Brady's passing game. The question in New England will be what slice of the passing pie does 2016 rookie Malcolm Mitchell inherit next year. Mitchell flashed signs of being a game-in, game-out starter at times in his first season, something that rarely happens for inexperienced receivers in New England. Mitchell saw a higher rate of his targets outside (89.6 percent) than any other receiver on the team and averaged a healthy 2.7 yards of separation. Together, Hogan and Mitchell give the Patriots a combination of skilled exterior receivers, something they haven't had in the majority of Tom Brady's later seasons.