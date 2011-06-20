Tyree would swap Giants' Super Bowl win to ban gay marriage

Former Giants receiver David Tyree has spoken out once again in opposition to gay marriage, telling the New York Daily News Monday that he'd trade his famous "helmet catch" in Super Bowl XLII, and the team's upset win over the New England Patriots in that game, if it would keep marriage between one man and one woman.
"The catch was a gift, it's not like I'd try to do it. I couldn't do it again, so that was a miracle," Tyree said. "There's nothing worth more than (maintaining heterosexual marriage) right here for me.
"Nothing means more to me than that my God would be honored. Being the fact that I firmly believe that God created and ordained marriage between a man and a woman, I believe that that's something that should be fought for at all costs. So I'll lay down everything I am to preserve the honor and integrity of the God that I serve."
Tyree's initial comments against same-sex marriage, pulled from a video produced for the National Organization for Marriage, were first reported last Thursday in the New York Daily News.
Advocates for and against same-sex marriage have swarmed New York's state Senate with a possible vote to legalize gay marriage coming later this week.
"If they pass this gay marriage bill, what I know will happen is this will be the beginning of our country sliding toward ... it's a strong word, but, anarchy," Tyree said in the video. "That will be the moment itself where our country loses its grip with what's right. Marriage is one of those things that is the backbone of society. So if you redefine it, it changes the way we educate our children, it changes the perception of what is good, what is right, what is just."
Tyree revisited those comments in Monday's Daily News piece, saying: "So once you allow something like same-sex marriage, it opens up the door for a continual softening to the backbone of our society, which will eventually, for generations to come, open up the door for who knows, polygamy, and all other (things)."
"I have no care of my image," Tyree said. "I'm not necessarily here to be politically correct. All of my convictions come from my faith. I speak strong for that."
Tyree earned a place in sports history with "The Catch," which helped the Giants shock the previously undefeated Patriots in Super Bowl XLII. It turned out to be his final reception, as injuries curtailed his seven-year career. He was elected to the Pro Bowl for his special teams efforts in 2005. He re-signed with the team for one day in 2010 so he could retire with the Giants.
Tyree's feelings stand in sharp contrast to recent statements by Giants co-owner Steve Tisch and former All-Pro defensive end Michael Strahan in support of gay marriage legislation. Tyree was inspired to release a video containing his opinion after learning of Strahan's public support of New York's same-sex marriage bill.
"It doesn't bother me at all," Tyree said of opinions expressed by Tisch and Strahan.