Tyree warns of 'anarchy' if gay marriage is legalized in U.S.

Published: Jun 16, 2011 at 05:46 AM

David Tyree is best remembered for making one of the most famous catches in Super Bowl history. His recent comments on gay marriage have put the retired wide receiver back in the public consciousness.

Appearing in a video produced for the National Organization for Marriage, the former New York Giants wideout spoke candidly on his stance against same-sex marriage.

"If they pass this gay marriage bill, what I know will happen is this will be the beginning of our country sliding toward … it's a strong word, but, anarchy," Tyree said. "That will be the moment itself where our country loses its grip with what's right. Marriage is one of those things that is the backbone of society. So if you redefine it, it changes the way we educate our children, it changes the perception of what is good, what is right, what is just."

The comments were first reported in Thursday's edition of the New York Daily News.

Tyree earned a place in sports history with his famous "helmet catch" that helped the Giants shock the previously undefeated New England Patriots in Super Bowl XLII. It turned out to be his final catch, as injuries curtailed his seven-year career. He was elected to the Pro Bowl for his special teams efforts in 2005. He re-signed with the team for one day in 2010 so he could retire a Giant.

Tyree's feelings stand in sharp contrast to recent statements by Giants co-owner Steve Tisch and former All-Pro defensive end Michael Strahan in support of gay marriage legislation. A devout Christian, Tyree was inspired to release a video containing his opinion after learning of Strahan's public support of New York's same-sex marriage bill.

"How can marriage be marriage for thousands of years and now all of a sudden because a minority -- an influential minority -- has a push or an agenda and totally reshapes something that was not founded in our country?" he said. "It's something that's holy and sacred and I think there's nothing more honorable than fighting for it."

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

A Super Bowl LVI Edition of NFL Presents: COVID Lessons and Outlook

NFL Chief Medical Officer Dr. Allen Sills will moderate a webinar to discuss key decisions the NFL made during the 2021 season, what the league has learned about COVID, and what the future of the pandemic may look like for 2022 and beyond.
news

Bengals TE C.J. Uzomah injury update; plus, more NFL news from Championship Sunday

The Bengals offense sustained a key injury to their lineup in the first quarter against the Chiefs. Plus, other roster and injury news from Championship Sunday.
news

Bears hire Packers assistant Luke Getsy as offensive coordinator

Chicago announced Sunday it has hired Luke Getsy as its new offensive coordinator. The addition is a subtraction for a notable NFC North rival, as Getsy spent the past three seasons as the Packers' quarterbacks coach.
news

Raiders hiring Patriots OC Josh McDaniels as head coach, Dave Ziegler as general manager

The Las Vegas Raiders are expected to hire New England Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels as their new head coach, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Sunday.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW