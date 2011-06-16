Tyree warns of 'anarchy' if gay marriage is legalized in U.S.

David Tyree is best remembered for making one of the most famous catches in Super Bowl history. His recent comments on gay marriage have put the retired wide receiver back in the public consciousness.
Appearing in a video produced for the National Organization for Marriage, the former New York Giants wideout spoke candidly on his stance against same-sex marriage.
"If they pass this gay marriage bill, what I know will happen is this will be the beginning of our country sliding toward … it's a strong word, but, anarchy," Tyree said. "That will be the moment itself where our country loses its grip with what's right. Marriage is one of those things that is the backbone of society. So if you redefine it, it changes the way we educate our children, it changes the perception of what is good, what is right, what is just."
Tyree earned a place in sports history with his famous "helmet catch" that helped the Giants shock the previously undefeated New England Patriots in Super Bowl XLII. It turned out to be his final catch, as injuries curtailed his seven-year career. He was elected to the Pro Bowl for his special teams efforts in 2005. He re-signed with the team for one day in 2010 so he could retire a Giant.
Tyree's feelings stand in sharp contrast to recent statements by Giants co-owner Steve Tisch and former All-Pro defensive end Michael Strahan in support of gay marriage legislation. A devout Christian, Tyree was inspired to release a video containing his opinion after learning of Strahan's public support of New York's same-sex marriage bill.
"How can marriage be marriage for thousands of years and now all of a sudden because a minority -- an influential minority -- has a push or an agenda and totally reshapes something that was not founded in our country?" he said. "It's something that's holy and sacred and I think there's nothing more honorable than fighting for it."