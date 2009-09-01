Tyree ruled out of Giants' preseason finale against Patriots

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. -- David Tyree isn't going to get a chance to make another catch against the New England Patriots on Thursday night.
The New York Giants wide receiver will not be able to play in the preseason finale against the Patriots in New England because of a hamstring injury.
"The medical people have decided that he's not ready," coach Tom Coughlin said Tuesday after Tyree missed his second straight workout this week. He also did not play against the Jets on Saturday.
Tyree's chances of making the 53-man roster on Saturday are iffy. He missed all of last season struggling to recover from knee surgery and has battled minor hamstring, groin and knee problems.
"It's disappointing," Tyree said Tuesday, adding he feels he can play somewhere in the league this year if the Giants release him.
Diehl out of action: Left offensive tackle David Diehl is going to do something he has never done with the Giants when they play the Patriots. The seven-year veteran is going to miss a game.
Diehl has been bothered by soreness in his kneecap and the coaching staff has told him to sit out the preseason finale.
"This is the first game I have missed in my life," Diehl said. "It's not something I am getting used to. I'll be back next week fully loaded, ready to go."
Second-round draft pick William Beatty filled in for Diehl on Tuesday. Guy Whimper, who replaced Diehl on Monday, hurt a knee in practice and did not work out on Tuesday.
On NFL Network:
As teams trim their rosters to 53 players, NFL Total Access will air a 90-minute cut-down day special on Sunday at 7 p.m. ET.
Canty back at practice: Defensive tackle Chris Canty returned to practice on a limited basis on Tuesday for the first time since tearing a hamstring in early August.
Canty underwent platelet rich plasma therapy on his hamstring last week, and he has been progressing quickly.
"We took him around and introduced him to the other players," Coughlin quipped. "He had shoulder pads and we tried to help him put those on. He worked and it was good to see him out there. He was good about it, too. His attitude was great."
Also missing practice on Tuesday were cornerback Aaron Ross (hamstring), safety Kenny Phillips (knee) and halfback Danny Ware (ribs).
Copyright 2009 by The Associated Press