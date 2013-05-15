Tyrann Mathieu yearns for new beginning with Arizona Cardinals

There have been reasons to go the other way, even recently. Mathieu insists that a stomach virus stopped him from making pre-draft visits to the Seattle Seahawks (who nonetheless kept him on their board) and Houston Texans. In fact, he said the illness was still bothering him last week. And then there was the flier that surfaced on Mathieu's Twitter account one day prior to the draft. The dispatch advertised a draft party he was supposedly "hosting" and curiously referred to him as a first-round pick. Mathieu says he was on an airplane when the flier was released, stressing that he was completely unaware of the situation until a coach called him about it upon his landing. Per Mathieu, people working for his agent had access to his Twitter account, and they posted the unapproved flier on his timeline.