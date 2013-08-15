Tyrann Mathieu proving Arizona Cardinals right with turnaround

"Just like I said when we drafted him, it was a risk," said a candid Keim on "Schein On Sports," my SiriusXM Radio show. "Now, every player you draft is a risk, whether it's for skill, injury, or off-field concerns. We had some off-the-field concerns about him. He's answered the bell. He's been a model citizen so far. Again, he has to stay focused and keep that trend going. The on-field stuff is as good as you can imagine. He is a ball hawk, playmaker; he's tough as nails. The other night, Bruce told me that he got his first live game action late first quarter, second quarter, played in the third, and they tried to take him out of the game and he didn't even want to come out. He's just a competitor. The guy said he sat out of football for a year, he waited long enough, he wants to be out on the field. He just has a unique, real uncanny way about playing the nickel and that slot, blitzing off the hash, doing different things in coverage. I think the NFL is going to see that Tyrann is the real deal."