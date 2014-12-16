Around the NFL

Tyrann Mathieu plans to play for Cardinals vs. 'Hawks

Published: Dec 16, 2014 at 04:22 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

The Honey Badger plans to make his return to the field for the Arizona Cardinals in a showdown against the Seattle Seahawks that could determine the outcome of the NFC West.

"I wasn't going to miss this one," Tyrann Mathieu said Monday, per the team's official website. "I didn't want to miss the last two."

The safety practiced on Monday with a cast on the broken left thumb that caused him to miss the past two games.

The second-year player returned slowly earlier this season coming off ACL surgery before suffering the thumb injury.

Mathieu admitted he might not be intercepting many passes due to the bulky cast he'll wear, but getting the versatile safety back in the lineup will upgrade a defense that has overcome several injuries this season and propelled the plucky Cardinals to an 11-3 record.

Arizona needs all the help they can get Sunday against a Seahawks team that is playing its best football as it steamrolls towards the playoffs.

