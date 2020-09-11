Around the NFL

Tyrann Mathieu 'pissed off' Chiefs defense allowed late scores

Published: Sep 11, 2020 at 07:45 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

The final score in Thursday night's season opener wasn't indicative of the way the game unfolded.

The box score will say the Kansas City Chiefs defeated the Houston Texans, 34-20. Per usual, the box score stretches the truth. The game never felt close after halftime, as the Chiefs danced to a 31-7 lead.

Two garbage-time touchdowns from the Texans made it a closer final score. The end also rankled the undergarments of star safety Tyrann Mathieu.

"I'm pissed off," Mathieu said after the win, via the K.C. Star. "I felt like we played fairly decent up until the last couple of stretches in the fourth quarter. We started giving up big plays, big chunks."

After giving up an 80-yard touchdown drive on the Texans' second possession, the K.C. defense held Houston in check, allowing just eight first downs over the next four drives for 130 yards with two punts, a missed field goal and an interception. In that time, Patrick Mahomes and rookie running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire took over and put the game out of reach.

On two late scoring drives, the Texans earned 140 of their 360 yards and nine of their 21 first downs.

"We have a lot more work to do," Mathieu said. "We could have held those guys to seven points."

The K.C. defense sacked Deshaun Watson four times with the defensive front causing havoc on the Texans offensive line. Frank Clark and Chris Jones were particularly disruptive, discombobulating Watson on seemingly every dropback.

The Chiefs also forced a Watson interception on a blitz by the Honey Badger, who forced a wobbly floater that made an easy interception for rookie corner L'Jarius Sneed, who enjoyed a solid start to his career.

"I was just doing my job," Mathieu said. "Trying my best to make an impact on the play. A lot of what I do doesn't show up on the stat sheet. I'm just happy that he caught it. We left a lot of those interceptions on the field last year. I think we dropped 10 or 11 as a group. To see the kid focus in, lock in, catch the ball and show his speed, that's why he's starting for us right now."

Mathieu's disappointment in the Chiefs allowing late scores to ruin a big-time blowout underscores the expectations of a team that isn't focused on simply getting the win Thursday. Perfection is the goal. Even if it's never attainable, perfection is to be strived for. It's how all great teams operate.

Related Content

Larry Fitzgerald would retire if Cardinals win Super Bowl
news

Larry Fitzgerald would retire if Cardinals win Super Bowl

Over the past several, the questions about retirement have swirled around future Hall of Fame receiver Larry Fitzgerald. The one surefire way to know whether Fitz will retire? The Cards winning the Super Bowl. 
Bill O'Brien: Texans have 'a lot of things to fix' after loss to Chiefs
news

Bill O'Brien: Texans have 'a lot of things to fix' after loss to Chiefs

More than perhaps any other year, the 2020 season will be a work in progress. For the Houston Texans, Thursday night's 34-20 loss to the defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs was a wakeup call.

Andy Reid: Fogged-up face shield was 'brutal' in season opener 
news

Andy Reid: Fogged-up face shield was 'brutal' in season opener 

Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid may have been victorious in Thursday's season opener, but his struggles with his face shield were a different story.
Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs open '20 season with impressive win over Texans
news

Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs open '20 season with impressive win over Texans

The reigning Super Bowl-champion Chiefs kicked off the 2020 NFL season and defense of their championship with a lopsided win over the Texans on Thursday night.
Cowboys QB Dak Prescott talks openly on mental health
news

Cowboys QB Dak Prescott talks openly on mental health

In the aftermath of his brother's suicide and his mother's battle with cancer, star quarterback Dak Prescott was candid about his own bout with anxiety and depression, while urging others to talk openly about an often difficult topic.
Teams hold moment of unity before kickoff; Texans remain in locker room during anthem
news

Teams hold moment of unity before kickoff; Texans remain in locker room during anthem

Prior to the first game of the 2020 NFL season on Thursday night, the Houston Texans remained in their locker room during the playing of the national anthem. The Chiefs were on the sideline with Alex Okafor as the lone player kneeling. 
Dolphins players announce they will remain in locker room for anthems
news

Dolphins players announce they will remain in locker room for anthems

Players on the Miami Dolphins announced in a video Thursday that they will remain in the team's locker room for the playing of the national anthem this Sunday ahead of their regular-season opener against the New England Patriots.
Cam Newton ready to debut with Patriots: 'Excitement level is on 1,000'
news

Cam Newton ready to debut with Patriots: 'Excitement level is on 1,000'

New Patriots starting quarterback Cam Newton's raring to go as the 2020 season is set to kick off for him and New England on Sunday against the Dolphins. 
New York Giants head coach Joe Judge speaks to the media during a press conference at the NFL football scouting combine, Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020, in Indianapolis. (Aaron M. Sprecher via AP)
news

Giants HC Joe Judge restarts practice after criticizing team's sluggish effort

Joe Judge made it clear from Day 1 that he wanted to bring a physical, old-school approach to New York. Thursday provided another example of the ideology the Giants head coach is seeking to instill. 
Jan 12, 2020; Kansas City, MO, USA; Houston Texans wide receiver Keke Coutee (16) against the Kansas City Chiefs in a AFC Divisional Round playoff football game at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
news

Week 1 inactives: Houston Texans vs. Kansas City Chiefs

The official inactive players for the 2020 NFL Kickoff Game between Houston Texans and the Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs.
Denver Broncos wide receiver Courtland Sutton (14) takes part in drills during an NFL football practice at the team's headquarters Monday, Aug. 24, 2020, in Englewood, Colo. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
news

Broncos WR Courtland Sutton sustains AC joint sprain

Wide receiver Courtland Sutton sustained an AC joint sprain during practice on Thursday, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported. He's considered day-to-day and questionable for Monday night's opener against the Titans. 
gamepasswhite_horiz (1)

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

START FREE TRIAL