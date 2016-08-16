Around the NFL

Tyrann Mathieu moved off Cardinals' PUP list

Published: Aug 16, 2016 at 08:15 AM

Arizona Cardinals safety Tyrann Mathieu is still watching the ink dry on his new contract, and now he gets to return to the practice field.

The league's best hybrid defensive back is coming off the physically unable to perform list, according to an announcement sent out by the Cardinals on Tuesday. Cornerback Justin Bethel and defensive tackle Frostee Rucker were also taken off the list and will participate in walkthroughs.

Mathieu's return adds more good vibes to an already gilded offseason for the Cardinals. With a roster that seems primed to return to the playoffs, Mathieu provides the glue that will hold together the league's most intimidating secondary.

In Mathieu's absence, the team has watched third-round pick Brandon Williams, a cornerback out of Texas A&M, work his way into a potential starting role as well.

Mathieu tore his ACL back in late December and started the long haul of rehab in March. The whirlwind recovery should put him back on the field for the regular-season opener -- a speedy recovery worth every penny of the five-year, $64.1 million deal.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

2022 NFL season, Week 5: What We Learned from Colts' win over Broncos on Thursday

Faced with fourth-and-1 from the Colts' 5-yard line and down by three points in OT, Broncos rookie head coach Nathaniel Hackett went for the win, but a Wilson throw into the end zone was broken up by Stephon Gilmore for a 12-9 Indianapolis win.

news

Niners QB Jimmy Garoppolo on offseason trade interest from Panthers: 'They were top of the list'

Asked Thursday if the Panthers were in trade discussions to acquire him in the offseason, Niners QB Jimmy Garoppolo said "they were top of the list."

news

Three-time Pro Bowl RB Le'Veon Bell to make pro boxing debut vs. Uriah Hall on Oct. 29

Le'Veon Bell, a two-time All-Pro running back, is set to make his professional boxing debut against longtime UFC Fighter Uriah Hall on Oct. 29 in Arizona as part of the Jake Paul-Anderson Silva pay-per-view undercard.

news

Week 5 Thursday inactives: Indianapolis Colts at Denver Broncos

The official inactives for the Indianapolis Colts at Denver Broncos on Thursday night.

news

Patriots place backup QB Brian Hoyer (concussion) on injured reserve

Patriots quarterback Brian Hoyer is headed to injured reserve after suffering a concussion in Week 4. Hoyer replaced the injured Mac Jones against Green Bay but was knocked out of the game after only 15 plays.

news

Buccaneers' Tom Brady on number of 2-2 teams in NFL: 'There's a lot of bad football from what I watch'

One of 15 NFL teams with a .500 record through four weeks of play, Tampa is tied with the Falcons atop the NFC South, but entering their Week 5 matchup, it seems as if their pair of wins is the last thing on anyone's minds

news

Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy on Rams matchup: 'We're nobody's underdog'

Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy has found his motivational tactic for Sunday's game against the Rams. When presented with the game's spread, he replied, "we're nobody's underdog."

news

Colts elevating RB Phillip Lindsay from practice squad for 'TNF' vs. former team Broncos

Phillip Lindsay's next stop in his once-unlikely NFL career comes in Indianapolis. He'll face a familiar team in his debut with his new team. The Colts are elevating Lindsay from their practice squad for Thursday night's game against the Broncos.

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Thursday, Oct. 6

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

Carson Wentz senses 'no panic' in Commanders despite 1-3 start to season

After an opening-week win, the Washington Commanders have lost three straight. Carson Wentz is asking everyone to remain calm.

news

Jared Goff aims to put Lions on winning path against familiar foe in Bill Belichick, Patriots

Detroit, the league's No. 1 offense, heads to New England this weekend for a date with a foe that is particularly familiar to one key player. Jared Goff said this week he and the Lions will be "ready" for Bill Belichick and the Patriots.

news

Packers' Aaron Rodgers wishes he had more time in London ahead of Giants game

While Packers head coach Matt LaFleur is stressing out about the schedule changes brought on by Green Bay's trip to London to face the Giants, his quarterback Aaron Rodgers has expressed his interest in being a tourist on the team's first trip to the United Kingdom.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE