Tyrann Mathieu moved off Cardinals' PUP list

Arizona Cardinals safety Tyrann Mathieu is still watching the ink dry on his new contract, and now he gets to return to the practice field.
The league's best hybrid defensive back is coming off the physically unable to perform list, according to an announcement sent out by the Cardinals on Tuesday. Cornerback Justin Bethel and defensive tackle Frostee Rucker were also taken off the list and will participate in walkthroughs.
Mathieu's return adds more good vibes to an already gilded offseason for the Cardinals. With a roster that seems primed to return to the playoffs, Mathieu provides the glue that will hold together the league's most intimidating secondary.
In Mathieu's absence, the team has watched third-round pick Brandon Williams, a cornerback out of Texas A&M, work his way into a potential starting role as well.
Mathieu tore his ACL back in late December and started the long haul of rehab in March. The whirlwind recovery should put him back on the field for the regular-season opener -- a speedy recovery worth every penny of the five-year, $64.1 million deal.