Around the NFL

Tyrann Mathieu headed for massive extension

Published: May 16, 2016 at 01:40 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

Tyrann Mathieu suffered a season-ending ACL injury in December that could put the start of his season in peril, but nothing has changed about the Arizona Cardinals' desire to lock down the safety long term.

NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport reported Monday on NFL Network's NFL HQ that the sides are "deep in negotiations" to keep Honey Badger in Arizona for the foreseeable future.

"They view him as one of the faces of the franchise and their community efforts," Rapoport said. "... From what I am told a new payday is expected to make him among the highest paid, if not the highest-paid safety in the NFL and don't be surprised, if all goes well, if this is done before everyone breaks for the summer."

Seattle's Earl Thomas earns $10 million per season, New England's Devin McCourty has the highest guarantee at $22 million and Eric Berry is under the franchise tag at $10.8 million in Kansas City.

Mathieu was a Defensive Player of the Year candidate prior to his injury. At 5-foot-9, the safety is a Swiss Army Knife defender, capable of playing close to the line of scrimmage, owns impeccable timing on the blitz and is a plus defender in space, using his superb leaping ability and ball skills against taller tight ends.

Credit the Cards' coaching staff with trusting Mathieu as a moveable chess piece and putting the hard-hitting bullet in a position to make plays. When he was off the field last season, the Cardinals' defense wasn't nearly as dynamic, especially getting after the quarterback.

Arizona could have played the leverage game in negotiations with Matheiu after his latest injury. The third-round pick has never played 16 games. If he becomes the highest-paid safety in the NFL, it's an admission by the franchise the vital role the Honey Badger plays both on and off the field.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

WR Ted Ginn announces retirement after 14 NFL seasons

Speedy wide receiver and kick returner Ted Ginn announced his retirement on Friday's edition of NFL Total Access on NFL Network.
news

Packers president/CEO Mark Murphy: 'There's nothing new to update' regarding Aaron Rodgers

With training camp only a couple weeks away, the latest update emanating out of Green Bay regarding Aaron Rodgers is that there is no update. 
news

Richard Sherman pleads not guilty to five misdemeanors, states he's 'deeply remorseful for my actions'

Richard Sherman, a 10-season NFL veteran, was charged with five misdemeanors by the King County (Wash.) Prosecuting Attorney's Office on Friday, and the free-agent cornerback also released a statement expressing his remorse for the incident earlier this week.
news

Roundup: Raiders RB coach Kirby Wilson retiring; Dolphins sign WR Isaiah Ford

Kirby Wilson has spent the vast majority of the last quarter century coaching in the NFL. His time in the pro game has reached its conclusion. The Raiders RBs coach is retiring from coaching, Ian Rapoport reports.
news

Christion Abercrombie to serve as Titans coaching intern after recovering from life-threatening brain injury

Christion Abercrombie, who sustained a life-threatening head injury while playing football for Tennessee State three years ago, will serve as a strength and conditioning intern for the Titans during training camp as part of the NFL's Bill Walsh Coaching Fellowship.
news

Thirteen teams above 85 percent threshold for player vaccinations

NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported Friday that 13 teams have crossed the 85% threshold for player vaccinations. On the negative side, two teams remain below a 50% vaccination rate.
news

Kenyan Drake: Raiders offense is 'going to space' in 2021

Kenyan Drake has been making the media rounds during the sleepy portion of the offseason, harping to anyone who will listen that he expects the Raiders offense to fly this season. On paper, you can understand his optimism. The dual-threat RB pairs well with workhorse Josh Jacobs.
news

Saints DT David Onyemata suspended six games for violation of PED policy

The New Orleans Saints will miss starting defensive tackle ﻿David Onyemata﻿ to open the season. Onyemata has been suspended six games for violation of the NFL's policy on performance-enhancing drugs. 
news

Jets DE Carl Lawson: 'You can't judge somebody based off of sacks'

Jets DE Carl Lawson explains the intricacies of being a disruptor on the edge, which doesn't always mean sack totals always tell their story. 
news

Free-agent CB Richard Sherman released, now facing four misdemeanors 

Richard Sherman, a free-agent cornerback and 10-year NFL veteran, has been released from King County (Wash.) Correctional Facility following a King County judge's order of his release without bail Thursday.
news

Tom Brady led Buccaneers to Super Bowl LV win on completely torn MCL

At one time thought to be just a "clean-up" procedure on his knee, Tom Brady actually had surgery to repair a fully torn MCL that he played with through the Buccaneers' Super Bowl season. 
news

Taylor Moton, Panthers agree to terms on four-year, $71.25M extension ahead of deadline

Taylor Moton won't play the 2021 season on the franchise tag after all. The Panthers right tackle has agreed to terms on a multi-year deal with the organization, Carolina announced. 
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW