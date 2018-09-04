Around the NFL

Tyrann Mathieu excited to face Brady for first time

Published: Sep 04, 2018 at 02:40 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

One of the biggest question marks entering the 2018 season is how the Houston Texans defense will jell early on.

While the offseason focus has mainly been on the health of J.J. Watt and Jadeveon Clowney, the addition of Tyrann Mathieu has flown under the radar. The ex-Arizona Cardinals safety struggled early last season to return from his latest knee injury, but looked more like the Honey Badger down the stretch. A ball-hawking, do-it-all safety when healthy, Mathieu could provide the Texans secondary a turnover-inducing playmaker to complement the potentially devastating front.

The Houston defense will be tested right off the bat, facing the New England Patriots and Tom Brady. In five seasons in Arizona, Mathieu never faced Brady -- TB12 was suspended during the 2016 matchup with the Patriots.

"It's going to be fun," Mathieu said of facing the Patriots QB, via the Texans official website. "Brady's special. He's a special player. I look up to him in a lot of different ways. He's the ultimate competitor. For me, it's just about getting in front of him and seeing what he's got."

The Patriots enter the season with questions about their receiving corps following Julian Edelman's suspension. New England opens the season with Chris Hogan, Philip Dorsett, and Cordarrelle Patterson atop the wideout depth chart. With major questions, expect the Pats to utilize James White and Rex Burkhead a lot out of the backfield. Tight end Rob Gronkowski should also see an uptick in targets.

The Patriots targeting running backs and tight ends more frequently would suggest Mathieu will be busy in Week 1. It's quite possible his play could determine the outcome of the opener.

Mathieu knows that questions at receiver won't slow Brady's ability to move the offense.

"He understands how to win, and we have to understand the importance of getting him off the football field," Mathieu said. "Because any time we keep him on the football field, he can do some good things. So, we just have to go there, be ready, communicate well, tackle well and not try to do too much."

The Texans almost pulled off an upset last season in New England. With a healthy Deshaun Watson, Watt, Clowney and Mathieu on the field Sunday, Houston will try to jumpstart the season by pulling off a Week 1 upset over Brady & Co.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Seahawks pick up TE Noah Fant's fifth-year option

The Seattle Seahawks have picked up TE Noah Fant's fifth-year option, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported Tuesday. The Seahawks now have the pass catcher under contract through the 2023 season.

news

Pass rusher Melvin Ingram visiting Dolphins

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero reported that free-agent pass rusher Melvin Ingram is visiting the Dolphins on Tuesday. Ingram compiled a sack and five QB hits in nine regular-season games with the Chiefs in 2021.

news

NFL roundup: Latest league news from Tuesday, April 12

The Panthers will host Liberty QB Malik Willis and Ole Miss QB Matt Corral on pre-draft visits today, NFL Network's Cameron Wolfe reported. Cincinnati QB Desmond Ridder will also visit, per Tom Pelissero, as Carolina looks to address its biggest need.

news

Texans OC Pep Hamilton: Brandin Cooks provides 'level of paranoia' for defenses

Pep Hamilton said Monday that bringing back Texans WR Brandin Cooks ensures Houston will have a go-to threat that defenses must game-plan for each week.

news

Dolphins WR Jaylen Waddle already preparing to race new teammate Tyreek Hill

Jaylen Waddle is ready to race new Dolphins teammate Tyreek Hill, but the second-year receiver is focusing on improving from his rookie season.

news

Kirk Cousins wants to 'earn the right' to retire as a Viking

After signing a one-year contract extension this offseason, Vikings QB Kirk Cousins hopes to play out his career in Minnesota.

news

Packers CEO Murphy: 'Preseason will be good' for Jordan Love to prove he has future in Green Bay

Packers QB Jordan Love has no immediate path to the starting lineup thanks to Aaron Rodgers' recent extension. With Love's limited opportunities, CEO Mark Murphy hopes the upcoming preseason will allow the backup to shine.

news

Move the Sticks Podcast: Rebuilding the Lions, Best Day 2 Players in the Draft & Answering Listener Questions

Daniel Jeremiah and Bucky Brooks are back with a new episode of Move the Sticks.

news

Texans coach Lovie Smith a 'believer' in Davis Mills, expects 'big improvement' from QB

Davis Mills enters the Texans' offseason workout program as the clear-cut starting quarterback. Head coach Lovie Smith has spoken glowingly of Mills, saying, "I am a believer in him and what he's going to do."

news

Ohio State to honor late Dwayne Haskins during spring game on April 16

Ohio State will honor the late Dwayne Haskins during the program's spring game Saturday. Haskins died tragically this weekend when he was struck by a vehicle in Florida. He was 24 years old.

news

Eagles RB Miles Sanders 'taking it a little more personal' entering final season of rookie deal

Eagles RB Miles Sanders is entering a pivotal fourth season in his NFL career and not taking it lightly. According to Sanders, "as long as you have good chemistry, any team can make it to the Super Bowl."

news

NFL roundup: Latest league news from Monday, April 11

Oregon edge prospect Kayvon Thibodeaux will visit the Detroit Lions, New York Giants and New York Jets this week, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported. Thibodeaux recorded 19 sacks in his collegiate career.

Gamepass_vert_web_r

Get exclusive access to the offseason for $9.99

Go behind the scenes and watch the offseason like never before.

SIGN UP NOW