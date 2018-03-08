Tyrann Mathieu asked by Cardinals to take pay cut

Mathieu sounded excited about his future in large part because of how well he played late last season. He said his confidence and energy was all the way back after the team's bye week and it showed on the field. When news broke that the Honey Badger could be moving elsewhere this offseason, players from around the league reached out to him like Saints receiver Michael Thomas and a host of thirsty Saints fans on social media. (Mathieu has kept a close connection to his NOLA home and has a celebrity charity kickball event and a free youth skills event later this month in New Orleans.)