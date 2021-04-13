Tyler Lockett: Seahawks need to be open to adjusting, 'not act like we know everything' in 2021

The Seahawks learned plenty from their 2020 season, which began with a hot start but fizzled by the time the season turned to winter.

With a new offensive coordinator now in the mix, they're out to make sure they don't repeat the same mistakes.

Fresh off a lucrative extension, receiver ﻿Tyler Lockett﻿ was asked about his team's understanding of its offensive decline in 2020 and how they might avoid a repeat performance under new direction in 2021.

"I think there's a lot of things that we can learn," Lockett said, via KJR's Curtis Crabtree. "I think we have to go into it with the mind that's able to accept and listen and understand and not act like we know everything."

Lockett is likely referring to Seattle's in-season shift away from an offensive identity that proved to be explosive early, but didn't prove to be sustainable. After letting ﻿Russell Wilson﻿ cook plenty in the first quarter of the season, defenses adjusted, and Seattle was slow to react, finishing 17th yards per game and 16th in passing.

As a result, the Seahawks lost their offensive mojo, leaving Wilson to search for the magic that was lost and getting hit plenty. He aired his own grievances with the change in direction and lack of protection during the offseason, which followed Seattle's change to new offensive coordinator Shane Waldron. Wilson's words essentially started the timer on Seattle and its decision-making process going forward.

Now, the hope is the Seahawks can avoid the same pitfalls in 2021. Lockett seems confident that his team has gained valuable wisdom from the frustrating experience.

"When you look at the first half of our season and you see the way that we played, I mean, why would we ever stop playing like that, right?" Lockett explained. "Like, everything is clicking, whatever we choose to do it works so to where we really didn't have to worry about adjusting. We made everybody adjust to us. So it wasn't until the second half of the season where we were truly faced with having to learn how to adjust. And that's the thing that sometimes it's hard for people in general."