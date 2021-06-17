Around the NFL

Tyler Lockett: OC Shane Waldron's offense brings 'more freedom' to Seahawks WRs

Published: Jun 17, 2021 at 07:40 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

﻿Tyler Lockett﻿ spent his first three seasons in Seattle under offensive coordinator Darrell Bevell. His past three years came with Brian Schottenheimer calling the shots. Enter Shane Waldron in 2021.

The new Seahawks offensive coordinator brings a scheme defined as "intricate" by ﻿DK Metcalf﻿ and "complex" by QB ﻿Russell Wilson﻿. Both descriptions were meant in a positive light. Lockett joined the fray during minicamp, praising Waldon's offense for the "freedom" it brings the receiver group.

Lockett noted Waldon's plans are "very different than the six years that I've been here."

"I think with the offense Shane brings in, it gives us more freedom. More freedom to be able to be the receivers that we can be. We got free range to do a lot of stuff," Lockett said, via the Seattle Times. "Not saying that we can just go out and do whatever we want, but the more sophisticated that you become in this offense, the more you're able to understand how to switch your feet, how not to switch your feet, how to add an extra step, how not to add an extra step, rather than always just having to get to a certain point in a certain amount of time, you kind of have free range to play with it a little bit."

Waldron is a bit of an unknown, having never called plays previously in the NFL or a major college program. After spending 2016 as an offensive quality control coach in Washington, Waldron followed Sean McVay to Los Angeles. Waldron worked his way up the ranks from tight ends coach (2017) to passing game coordinator (2018) to PGC and quarterbacks coach (2019).

Clearly, McVay's scheme will have a heavy influence in Seattle. Lockett noted that the new offense includes more up-tempo and getting out of the huddle more crisply. We would also expect an uptick of motions and pre-snap movement, given its prevalence in the offense Waldron worked in the past four years.

When Waldron was hired, the prevailing thought was Pete Carroll's run-first vision would continue under the new OC. That might still be the case. But at each phase this offseason, we've only heard glowing remarks from the QB and receiver corps.

The true insight into the offense will come next month during training camp and into August preseason games, where we'll get a better glimpse of that "freedom" Waldron is providing his receivers in Seattle.

Related Content

news

Broncos OC Pat Shurmur on QB battle: Both Bridgewater, Lock 'getting better'

In one of the NFL's most prominent quarterback competitions, Broncos offensive coordinator Pat Shurmur noted that Drew Lock and Teddy Bridgewater have each improved throughout minicamp. 
news

Bears WR Allen Robinson preparing to play on one-year franchise tag in 2021

Playing on the franchise tag in 2021, Bears WR Allen Robinson said he's OK with playing on the one-year deal if a long-term contract isn't presented by the July 15 deadline. 
news

Drew Brees lauds Justin Herbert: 'His physical tools are as good as anybody I've ever seen'

Retired star Drew Brees took in a Chargers practice Wednesday as part of his new analyst role with NBC. Brees noted afterward that it was just the third time he's encountered Justin Herbert. That was enough for him to draw at least one striking conclusion about the 23-year-old QB. 
news

Woody Johnson 'couldn't be more excited' about state of Jets after returning from ambassador term

Jets owner Woody Johnson has returned from his civic service as the United States ambassador to the United Kingdom, and he likes the changes he's seen from his professional football club.
news

Around The NFL Podcast: 'Does this matter?' with Patrick Claybon

A room filled with some heroes – Gregg Rosenthal, Marc Sessler and Patrick Claybon bring you the latest news in the NFL and determine what actually matters.
news

Roundup: Jadeveon Clowney feels 'great' after first practice with Browns

Reports on Jadeveon Clowney and Odell Beckham have been positive as the Browns have conducted their minicamp this week. Find out what other news and notes are we tracking Wednesday.
news

Brian Schottenheimer: Jaguars haven't named starting QB for 2021 season

Jacksonville has a number of interesting names at QB. Even with No. 1 overall pick Trevor Lawrence waiting in the wings, passing game coordinator Brian Schottenheimer said Wednesday the team is continuing to evaluate all of its options.
news

NFL, NFLPA agree to updated COVID-19 protocols for training camp, preseason

With mandatory minicamps coming to a close around the NFL, the league and the NFL Players Association have come to an agreement for COVID-19 protocols for training camps and preseason games, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported Wednesday via an NFL memo. 
news

Lamar Jackson, Ravens placing 'a big emphasis' on improving deep ball in 2021

As ﻿Lamar Jackson﻿'s star has risen, the critiques once attached to his game have gradually dissipated. One knock the former MVP has yet to shed, however, is his ability to consistently complete his deep ball throws.
news

Jon Gruden likes Raiders' offseason moves some critics deem as 'questionable'

Could this be the year that the Raiders break through into the playoffs? Jon Gruden is bullish on his team's roster, even though he acknowledged some of his critics have questioned their moves.
news

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick recognizes longtime research director Ernie Adams

As he wrapped up his Wednesday news conference, Patriots head coach Bill Belichick went out of his way to recognize the contributions of longtime researcher Ernie Adams. 
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW