Tyler Lockett: OC Shane Waldron's offense brings 'more freedom' to Seahawks WRs

﻿Tyler Lockett﻿ spent his first three seasons in Seattle under offensive coordinator Darrell Bevell. His past three years came with Brian Schottenheimer calling the shots. Enter Shane Waldron in 2021.

The new Seahawks offensive coordinator brings a scheme defined as "intricate" by ﻿DK Metcalf﻿ and "complex" by QB ﻿Russell Wilson﻿. Both descriptions were meant in a positive light. Lockett joined the fray during minicamp, praising Waldon's offense for the "freedom" it brings the receiver group.

Lockett noted Waldon's plans are "very different than the six years that I've been here."

"I think with the offense Shane brings in, it gives us more freedom. More freedom to be able to be the receivers that we can be. We got free range to do a lot of stuff," Lockett said, via the Seattle Times. "Not saying that we can just go out and do whatever we want, but the more sophisticated that you become in this offense, the more you're able to understand how to switch your feet, how not to switch your feet, how to add an extra step, how not to add an extra step, rather than always just having to get to a certain point in a certain amount of time, you kind of have free range to play with it a little bit."

Waldron is a bit of an unknown, having never called plays previously in the NFL or a major college program. After spending 2016 as an offensive quality control coach in Washington, Waldron followed Sean McVay to Los Angeles. Waldron worked his way up the ranks from tight ends coach (2017) to passing game coordinator (2018) to PGC and quarterbacks coach (2019).

Clearly, McVay's scheme will have a heavy influence in Seattle. Lockett noted that the new offense includes more up-tempo and getting out of the huddle more crisply. We would also expect an uptick of motions and pre-snap movement, given its prevalence in the offense Waldron worked in the past four years.

When Waldron was hired, the prevailing thought was Pete Carroll's run-first vision would continue under the new OC. That might still be the case. But at each phase this offseason, we've only heard glowing remarks from the QB and receiver corps.