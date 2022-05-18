Around the NFL

Tyler Higbee on missing Rams' Super Bowl win due to injury: 'Getting a ring made it all better'

Published: May 17, 2022 at 09:13 PM
Grant Gordon

Digital Content Editor

Tyler Higbee is still recovering from a knee injury – right along with the sting of missing out on contributing on the field to his Los Angeles Rams' Super Bowl LVI triumph.

Getting a little jewelry has remedied some of his ills in those regards, however.

"I was in a dark place there for a couple weeks, but getting a ring made it all better," Higbee said Tuesday. "So, we're good now."

A Super Bowl ring signifies glory and triumph, and apparently brings with it some healing powers. Well, not exactly. Higbee is still working back to health after an MCL injury sidelined him for the Rams' Super Bowl win against the Cincinnati Bengals.

"The knee's coming along very well," Higbee said. "I've been staying on top of rehab and getting after it, started getting on the field a couple of weeks ago; they're slowly working me back in, knowing we've got some time before the season."

Last season, Higbee had 61 receptions for 560 yards and five touchdowns in 15 regular-season games. He added nine catches for 115 yards in three playoff starts before he was hobbled and left to watch the Rams win. It was his sixth NFL season -- all of them with the Rams.

Hence, Higbee had been to and played in a Super Bowl before -- a Super Bowl LIII loss to the New England Patriots.

"I was definitely fortunate to have played in one already, but my mindset now is, we have to go back so that I can play and win this year because I missed out," Higbee said. "It's tough, you put in all this work.

"It isn't just the season, it's so much work that is put in prior to the season, and then the long season that we do have and all the work that's put in behind the scenes that people don't see just from the TV or the game that are on Sundays. So, that was tough for me just not being able to get out there and show the world the work that I had put in and then, as well as playing, I mean that's the most fun game of all. That's where as a kid you see it on TV and aspire to play in a Super Bowl and that was just the toughest thing for me."

The Rams have reloaded in their bid for a repeat title, having signed linebacker Bobby Wagner and wide receiver Allen Robinson, but getting back a healthy Higbee, along with defensive back Jordan Fuller, should also bode well for their Lombardi prospects.

While the club as a whole is bent on back-to-back trophies, Higbee seems to be as inspired as them all after he was absent from the field when the championship came together in February at SoFi Stadium.

"I didn't get to play in the Super Bowl last year, so I want to go back," he said. "I'm hungry, I'm hungry for another one. I want to go play in this one. Play in this one and win another one."

For this moment, though, his knee and his mindset are feeling all right thanks to a certain Super Bowl prize.

Said Higbee: "Getting the ring has made it all better for me."

Related Content

news

Former Bears RB Tarik Cohen tore Achilles during workout Tuesday

Tarik Cohen, who was released roughly two months prior by the Bears, tore his Achilles while working out Tuesday during a training session that he was live-streaming on his Instagram account, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.

news

Dolphins HC Mike McDaniel on Raheem Mostert (knee): 'I know his expectations are to play Week 1'

First-year Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel knows just how explosive running back Raheem Mostert can be, but he also knows his injury history and that's why excitement must be tempered as Mostert continues on his road back from knee surgery.

news

NFL roundup: Latest league news from Tuesday, May 17

After missing most of the 2021 season with a torn pectoral, Vikings DE Danielle Hunter is at OTAs and "feeling pretty good."

news

Free-agent RB Phillip Lindsay agrees to one-year contract with Colts

Phillip Lindsay is returning to the AFC South. The free-agent running back agreed to terms on a one-year contract with the Indianapolis Colts on Tuesday, his agent announced.

news

Bengals QB Joe Burrow 'not going to accept losing' in 2022 after heartbreaking loss in Super Bowl LVI

Joe Burrow has shed his knee brace, but he hasn't let go of his team's heartbreaking loss in Super Bowl LVI. Burrow spoke with reporters on Tuesday and made one point very clear: He's not content with how the 2021 season ended for his Bengals.

news

Vince Wilfork to be inducted into Patriots Hall of Fame

The New England Patriots announced Tuesday that former defensive lineman Vince Wilfork was named to the Patriots Hall of Fame.

news

No. 1 pick Travon Walker enjoying adjusting to outside linebacker with Jaguars

In his first days in Jacksonville, Travon Walker is manning a slightly different position -- outside linebacker -- and he's enjoying the privilege of solely learning that role.

news

Chargers OT Rashawn Slater focused on building on stellar first season: 'There's always that little room for improvement'

Rashawn Slater had quite a rookie season. The Chargers tackle earned a Pro Bowl bid and finished as the eighth-best tackle in the entire NFL, per Pro Football Focus. But if you asked him, he'd tear his film to shreds.

news

Kevin Stefanski elated to add rookie WR David Bell to Browns offense: 'We need to get this guy'

Browns coach Kevin Stefanski revealed he's had his eye on former Purdue receiver David Bell since he first sat down to study the 2022 class, and was thrilled when Cleveland spent the 99th-overall selection on him.

news

Troy Aikman believes Commanders likely 'last opportunity' for Carson Wentz to prove he's a franchise quarterback

Speaking Monday, Hall of Fame QB and new "Monday Night Football" co-host Troy Aikman believes Carson Wentz has a "defining season" ahead of him with the Washington Commanders.

news

Larry Fitzgerald doesn't believe suspension taints DeAndre Hopkins' legacy: 'He'll still be a Hall of Famer'

Longtime Cardinals great Larry Fitzgerald does not believe DeAndre Hopkins' suspension will linger as a blight on Hopkins' resume.

Gamepass_vert_web_r

Get exclusive access to the offseason for $9.99

Go behind the scenes and watch the offseason like never before.

SIGN UP NOW