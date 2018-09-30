Around the NFL

Tyler Eifert's season likely over after ugly injury

Published: Sep 30, 2018 at 08:08 AM

Disaster has struck the Bengals.

After piling up an impressive 28 first-half points against the Falcons, Cincinnati lost one of its most important players Sunday when oft-banged up, playmaking tight end Tyler Eifert suffered a gruesome lower leg injury following a third-quarter catch.

Following the game, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, via sources, reported Eifert will have surgery 'imminently' and his season is expected to be over.

The 28-year-old Eifert was in visible pain after being dragged to the ground by Falcons linebacker De'Vondre Campbell, a play that saw the tight end's right ankle twist in terrible fashion. Placed in an air cast, Eifert was carted off the field with tears in his eyes.

Signed to a one-year, $5.5 million prove-it deal, Eifert looked the part early with a 15-yard touchdown catch from quarterback Andy Dalton. It's fair to wonder if he'll ever score again for the Bengals after Sunday's ugly turn of events.

"This was the hardest I've worked to put myself in a position to help this team succeed and having this happen crushes me," Eifert tweeted after the game. "If I've learned anything from before, it's not a time for self pity and negativity."

Minus Eifert, the Bengals relied on the tandem of A.J. Green and Tyler Boyd as Andy Dalton engineered a last-second TD drive to rally for a 37-36 win.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

NFL roundup: Latest league news from Wednesday, Aug. 18

Packers continue to monitor Jordan Love while the Steelers WR Chase Claypool won't practice due to a minor injury.
news

Mike McCarthy: 'Good chance' Dak Prescott probably won't play in Cowboys-Texans preseason game

Cowboys fans hoping to see Dak Prescott in the preseason may have to wait until the regular season, according to head coach Mike McCarthy.
news

Bears rookie OT Teven Jenkins to undergo back surgery; Justin Fields dealing with groin issue

Bears coach Matt Nagy said Wednesday that rookie QB Justin Fields (groin) will be held out of practice but could play in Saturday's preseason game, but rookie T Teven Jenkins (back) is set to undergo surgery which threatens his first season. 
news

Amari Cooper (ankle) feeling a 'whole lot better,' hopes to play in Saturday's preseason game

Amari Cooper's offseason ankle surgery hit a bit of road bump upon recovery, but the Cowboys WR is eyeing the team's third preseason game to show he's returned to form.
news

Dave Gettleman 'happy' with how Odell Beckham Jr. trade has worked out for Giants

The Giants are slated to join the Browns for joint practices this week, which means an ﻿Odell Beckham﻿ reunion for Big Blue. New York GM Dave Gettleman was asked Tuesday about the haul he received for the receiver.
news

Chiefs GM Brett Veach on Tyrann Mathieu: 'We're certainly going to work our tail off to keep him here'

Chiefs safety Tyrann Mathieu has said he doesn't want to leave Kansas City and the front office wants to keep the All-Pro defensive team leader. 
news

'Hard Knocks' Episode 2 recap: Quest of the underdog

On the latest episode of HBO's "Hard Knocks," the spotlight is on the underdogs. Dan Hanzus recaps your favorite football show.
news

Lions release two-time Pro Bowler, 17-year veteran LS Don Muhlbach 

One of the longest-tenured players, long snapper Don Muhlbach has been released after two Pro Bowls and 17 seasons with the Lions. 
news

49ers waiving quarterback Josh Rosen, the No. 10 pick of 2018 draft

The San Francisco 49ers have waived former Arizona Cardinals first-round pick ﻿Josh Rosen﻿, according to NFL Network's Mike Garafolo. 
news

Packers trading CB Josh Jackson to Giants for CB Isaac Yiadom

Green Bay and New York are swapping former 2018 early-round corners. The Packers are trading Josh Jackson to the Giants in exchange for Isaac Yiadom.
news

Panthers trade OT Greg Little to Dolphins for 2022 seventh-round pick

After two seasons in Charlotte, Panthers offensive lineman Greg Little is getting a fresh start down in Miami.
news

Seahawks, Jamal Adams agree to four-year, $70 million extension

The standoff between Jamal Adams and the Seattle Seahawks is over. Adams is now the NFL's highest-paid safety.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW