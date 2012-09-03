Tyler Eifert, Notre Dame tight end, stands out in college Week 1

I spoke to several college scouts familiar with USC quarterback Matt Barkley's game, and he is not a consensus lock to be the No. 1 pick in the 2013 NFL Draft. Evaluators who have watched him in person have serious concerns about his height and arm strength. There is also a belief in some circles that his success is the byproduct of playing with a stellar surrounding cast featuring two of the top receivers in the country (Marqise Lee and Robert Woods). The scouts I spoke with were overwhelmingly positive about Barkley's football aptitude and game management. His lack of elite physical tools, though, could leave the door open for an unheralded signal-caller to emerge as the top prospect by the end of the 2012 season.