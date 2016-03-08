Tyler Boyd needs right role to be fantasy relevant

Despite being used as an offensive Swiss Army Knife in 2015, Boyd didn't show the typical flair for someone in that role. He rarely shook tacklers in the open field, and often didn't have the necessary speed to truly exploit the plays that were designed for him (such as the pseudo-jet sweep they did with him what seemed like several times per game). This lack of quick-twitch ability also showed up in his route-running, where he struggled to create consistent separation. Matt Harmon's Reception Perception numbers confirm what my eyes saw on tape -- Boyd often has a hard time getting open. Now, thankfully his big body and strong hands can bail him out when it comes to contested catches, but it's hard to not be concerned. Lastly, while Boyd showed a knack for tracking and snaring deep balls, if asked to out-leap a defender he sometimes struggled to get up and over them. His vertical leap at the combine ranked 23rd out of the tested receivers, and puts him in the 30th percentile, per mockdraftable.com.