Analysis

Two-year plan: Eagles primed to take off after dire 2011

Published: Jun 13, 2012 at 02:45 AM

The Eagles' bank-breaking, headline-grabbing free-agent haul in the summer of 2011 created plenty of buzz in Philadelphia -- and everywhere else -- but it also led to a spectacular crash a couple months later.

That much we know is true.

Also true: That spending spree represented, really, only half of the story. And after the front-office shakeup of last week on the south side of town, the biggest news from the team on the field came in the form of a five-word missive from the Twitter account of quarterback Michael Vick.

"Super Bowl," it read, "#thatisall".

What happened last summer, really, was part of a two-year plan for the Eagles to secure their future. Did they expect to go 8-8? Nope. When the since-jettisoned Vince Young called Philly a "Dream Team," his thoughts weren't really that far off from how a lot of others felt at the NovaCare Complex.

But it was never about just one season, or one team. It was about setting up the kind of core that could go on a run like Andy Reid's troops did in the early 2000s, getting to four straight NFC title games.

After locking up one such player (LeSean McCoy) last month, Reid said, "We have good, young players here who enjoy playing for the city of Philadelphia. If you're going to be accepted into this city, there's a certain attitude that you need to bring. We felt like we had a great nucleus of guys, LeSean being one of that group."

Really, the building of that group started during the lockout.

Last spring, with the time before training camp dwindling and the players staying away, the Eagles figured that there would be opportunities to make splash moves at prices that weren't astronomical. The market, the logic held, would be crowded because 2010 rules that restricted movement added another layer of players; and there would be a scarcity of bidders, because of the feeling that assimilating new pieces in short order would be tough.

Instant Debate: Most improved team?

With the draft and most of free agency behind us, which team has improved the most this offseason? Let's debate! **More ...**

The other reason it made sense for Philly: The contract structure of its own roster. A number of important pieces -- including McCoy, Todd Herremans and Trent Cole -- had two or more years left on their own deals, and the team had the franchise tag to retain DeSean Jackson. This liberated Eagles brass to jump headlong into last summer's buyer's market.

So they got Nnamdi Asomugha for $60 million over five years, and added defensive linemen Cullen Jenkins and Jason Babin for a relative bargain of a combined $12 million per season. They also dealt for Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie, cashing in the chip they had in Kevin Kolb, and took care of Vick's contract.

Although the Eagles haven't made nearly as big a splash this offseason, they've successfully executed the second phase of the plan to lock up the core. At a cost of approximately $70 million guaranteed, they extended the contracts of Cole, Herremans and McCoy, built Jackson a deal off the franchise tag, and managed to keep Mathis, too.

Now, the downside in all of this isn't hard to uncover. The very reason why the Eagles projected the 2011 market would fall the way it did -- because teams thought it would be tough to ingratiate newcomers into an existing scheme, locker room culture, and environment in an abbreviated period of time -- ended up biting Philly in the end.

It was no wonder when the Eagles struggled to find an identity early and stumbled to a 4-8 start. Jenkins told me in October he wished the "Dream Team" label had never been affixed to a team struggling to put its talented pieces together.

Eventually, the Eagles figured it out. They won four straight to finish the season, blowing out the Dolphins, Jets, Cowboys and Redskins in succession.

And with the price having been paid, the club goes forward.

Were the 2011 Eagles a failure? By almost any measure, yes.

But that doesn't mean the summer of 2011 was, too.

Follow Albert Breer on Twitter @AlbertBreer

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

NFL bandwagons to hop on in 2023: Atlanta Falcons, Garrett Wilson, DeMeco Ryans among stocks to buy

As we head into the summer, we're also entering an unofficial staple of the NFL calendar: BANDWAGON SEASON. With that in mind, Adam Schein spotlights nine stocks -- of the player, coach and team variety -- that you should buy in 2023.

news

AFC West projected starters for 2023 NFL season: Chiefs built to contend; playoffs for Broncos?

Are the Chiefs built for another title run? Will the Broncos compete for a playoff spot? What should we expect from the Chargers and Raiders? Gregg Rosenthal projects the starters for every AFC West team.

news

NFL's most underappreciated players: Kirk Cousins, Osa Odighizuwa among NFC picks

Does Kirk Cousins catch too much flak? Do the Dallas Cowboys have an emerging difference-maker at defensive tackle? Cynthia Frelund names the most underappreciated player on each team in the NFC.

news

NFL's most underappreciated players: Tee Higgins, D.J. Reed among AFC picks

Just how much does Tee Higgins mean to the Cincinnati Bengals? Cynthia Frelund names the most underappreciated player on each team in the AFC.

news

AFC South projected starters for 2023 NFL season: Jaguars clear division favorites; Colts in the mix

Are the Jaguars set to repeat as division champions? Will the Colts surprise in 2023? What should we expect from the Texans and Titans? Gregg Rosenthal projects the starters for every AFC South team.

news

Next Woman Up: Emily Starkey, Social Media Manager for the Tennessee Titans

In this installment of the Next Woman Up series, Titans social media manager Emily Starkey discusses the team's viral schedule-release video, TikTok trends and more.

news

AFC North projected starters for 2023 NFL season: Lamar flanked by playmakers; Bengals' time is NOW

Is this the best supporting cast yet for Lamar Jackson in Baltimore? Does anyone have better continuity than the Bengals? Are the Browns and Steelers equipped for a playoff push? Gregg Rosenthal projects the starters for every team in the AFC North.

news

NFL's top 10 most complete teams for 2023 season

Eric Edholm ranks the top 10 most complete NFL teams -- the ones with the most talent/depth and the fewest remaining question marks -- heading into the 2023 season. Where do the reigning NFC champion Eagles land?

news

AFC East projected starters for 2023 NFL season: Bills, Dolphins, Jets all contenders in loaded division

How do the lineups compare for the Bills, Dolphins, Jets and Patriots after an offseason jam-packed with personnel moves? Gregg Rosenthal projects the starters for every team in the AFC East -- and he sees three true contenders.

news

Confidence rankings on nine quarterbacks in make-or-break year: Jared Goff, Jimmy Garoppolo to shine

For nine quarterbacks, the 2023 NFL season figures to be a critical hinge point in their respective careers. Who will ball out? Who will flounder? Bucky Brooks provides confidence rankings on make-or-break signal-callers.

news

NFL's most vulnerable reigning division champions in 2023: Bills, Buccaneers facing biggest challenge?

After an infusion of talent into the AFC East this offseason, how secure are Josh Allen's Bills atop the division? Our analysts debate the NFL's most vulnerable reigning division champions ahead of the 2023 NFL season.

news

Biggest remaining offseason priority for each AFC team: Bills, Chiefs still searching for WR help?

Should the Bills pursue a trade for DeAndre Hopkins? Do the Jaguars need more defensive help? Marc Sessler runs through the top remaining offseason priority of each AFC team.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2023 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ has you covered!

With NFL+, stay connected throughout the rest of the NFL offseason with special content from Training Camp, Hall of Fame, and more!

Learn More