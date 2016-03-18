Around the NFL

Two-time Pro Bowl RB Alfred Morris visiting Cowboys

Published: Mar 18, 2016 at 08:01 AM
Headshot_Author_Chris_Wesseling_1400x1000
Chris Wesseling

Around The NFL Podcast Co-Host

The Cowboys aren't finished looking for backfield help after re-signing scatbackLance Dunbar on Thursday.

Former Washington Redskins running back Alfred Morris is visiting Dallas on Monday, NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport reported. It's the first visit for the two-time Pro Bowl selection.

The Redskins showed little interest in retaining Morris after a disappointing season in which he averaged a scant 3.7 yards per carry while sharing the load with rookie Matt Jones.

Morris was one of the NFL's most effective power backs in 2012 and 2013, taking full advantage of defenses selling out to stop the threat of Robert Griffin III. His production has waned the past two years with Griffin's regression and subsequent benching.

Still just 27 years old, Morris is worth a gamble behind the NFL's dominant run-blocking offensive line.

Although Darren McFadden had more 100-yard rushing games than any running back save Adrian Peterson last season, he has never been a picture of durability. Morris would be an intriguing bounceback candidate while offering McFadden insurance in Dallas.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Jets QB Aaron Rodgers' advice to Panthers QB Bryce Young: 'Be gentle with yourself. It's a long journey'

Wednesday's joint practice between the New York Jets and Carolina Panthers brought together Aaron Rodgers and Bryce Young -- the league's elder statesman at quarterback and this year's No. 1 overall pick.
news

Myles Jack considered becoming electrician, plumber before signing with Eagles

Eagles LB Myles Jack details an offseason where he considered becoming an electrician or plumber as a free agent before Philadelphia called this week. 
news

Free-agent RB Kareem Hunt leaves Indianapolis without deal

Although an offer was made by the Indianapolis Colts to free-agent RB Kareem Hunt, the two sides were unable to reach an agreement, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported Wednesday.
news

Cardinals' Isaiah Simmons embracing move to safety: 'I feel a little more free'

The Arizona Cardinals selected Isaiah Simmons, an incredible athlete without a traditional fit, because of what might be possible. After three seasons, though, Simmons is changing positions under Jonathan Gannon, moving from linebacker to safety.
news

'Inside Training Camp Live' Buzz: Buccaneers QB Baker Mayfield to start first preseason game; Dolphins WR Tyreek Hill eyes 2,000-yard mark

The 2023 regular season is just around the corner, and NFL Network has you covered with wall-to-wall training camp coverage each day starting at 10 a.m. ET.
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Wednesday, Aug. 9

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

Commanders' Ron Rivera: 'I put my foot in my mouth' with Eric Bieniemy comments

Commanders coach Ron Rivera offered a mea culpa Wednesday following Tuesday's comments regarding the transition to new offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy's approach.
news

Packers RB AJ Dillon looking to be more punishing against defenses in 2023

Packers RB AJ Dillon is gearing up to have make it hard on opposing defenses as he enters the final year of his rookie contract. 
news

Vikings owner Mark Wilf: 'Real focus is 100 percent on 2023,' not Kirk Cousins' expiring contract

Vikings owner Mark Wilf is abstaining from making declarative statements regarding Kirk Cousins﻿' future. He said that ownership would allow GM Kwesi Adofo-Mensah and coach Kevin O'Connell to make that decision at a later date.
news

Jaylen Waddle, Dolphins rave about rookie RB De'Von Achane: 'Man, he's going to be good'

With the pads coming on during the Dolphins' joint practices against the Falcons ahead of Friday night's preseason tussle, rookie RB De'Von Achane is once again flashing dynamic potential.
news

Commanders' Chase Young: 'I'm feeling explosive again' entering pivotal 2023 season 

Washington Commanders edge rusher Chase Young has shed the brace off his surgically repaired knee nearly 21 months after tearing his ACL and is finally ready to get his career back on track. 
news

'Hard Knocks' Episode 1 recap: Jets take off amid highest of expectations 

All eyes are on Aaron Rodgers and a Jets team with high hopes in the season premiere of HBO's "Hard Knocks." 
Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2023 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ has you covered!

With NFL+, stay connected throughout the rest of the NFL offseason with special content from Training Camp, Hall of Fame, and more!

Learn More