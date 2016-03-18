Two-time Pro Bowl RB Alfred Morris visiting Cowboys

The Cowboys aren't finished looking for backfield help after re-signing scatbackLance Dunbar on Thursday.
Former Washington Redskins running back Alfred Morris is visiting Dallas on Monday, NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport reported. It's the first visit for the two-time Pro Bowl selection.
The Redskins showed little interest in retaining Morris after a disappointing season in which he averaged a scant 3.7 yards per carry while sharing the load with rookie Matt Jones.
Morris was one of the NFL's most effective power backs in 2012 and 2013, taking full advantage of defenses selling out to stop the threat of Robert Griffin III. His production has waned the past two years with Griffin's regression and subsequent benching.
Still just 27 years old, Morris is worth a gamble behind the NFL's dominant run-blocking offensive line.
Although Darren McFadden had more 100-yard rushing games than any running back save Adrian Peterson last season, he has never been a picture of durability. Morris would be an intriguing bounceback candidate while offering McFadden insurance in Dallas.