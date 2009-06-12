Two-time Pro Bowl quarterback Green decides to call it a career

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Former Pro Bowl quarterback Trent Green has decided to retire after 15 seasons and plans to pursue a career in broadcasting.
Trent Green, QB
Career Statistics
Seasons: 15
Comp Pct.: 60.6
Yards: 28,475
TD/INT: 162/114
"He thinks it's the right time," Steiner said Friday. "He had a long, prosperous, very successful career. He believes he can still play, but the demand isn't real high out there right now and he's not the type of guy who's going to sit around for four or five months waiting for the phone to ring."
Green, an eighth-round draft pick by San Diego in 1993, was released by St. Louis in February after playing three games in his second stint with the Rams last season.
Green, 38, earned a Super Bowl ring in his first go-round with the Rams in 2000, but had to watch Kurt Warner lead the Rams to their first title after injuring his knee in a preseason game.
His best years were in Kansas City from 2001-06, when Green earned two trips to the Pro Bowl (2003, 2005) and threw for more than 4,000 yards in three straight seasons.
Green, who also played four seasons in Washington, threw for 28,475 yards and had 162 touchdown passes with 114 interceptions. His retirement was first reported by FoxSports.com.
"He wanted to be proactive and will pursue a career in broadcasting," Steiner said. "He feels good about his career, but it's time to move one."
