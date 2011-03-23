Two teams contacted Cowboys about No. 9 pick, Jones says

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said Tuesday that he has received two offers from NFL teams interested in trading up for Dallas' No. 9 overall draft pick, the *Fort Worth Star-Telegram* reported.
Jones, speaking at the NFL Annual Meeting in New Orleans, said the Cowboys aren't sure what they'll do with the pick in next month's draft, though he and coach Jason Garrett have said the team's needs include both lines and the secondary.
"I've already had the opportunity to discuss and been approached by two separate clubs," Jones told the Star-Telegram. "It certainly enhances the value of that ninth pick because not only are we going to have a player that I think will make a difference for us now, we really have the opportunity to move down and are going to have that opportunity."
Jones said the Cowboys won't lock in on one player until it's their turn to pick -- wherever that might happen to land.
"I think we'll have several options between several players at several positions on draft day," Jones said. "We've got needs. Now all of it is at play."