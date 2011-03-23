Two teams contacted Cowboys about No. 9 pick, Jones says

Published: Mar 23, 2011 at 09:29 AM

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said Tuesday that he has received two offers from NFL teams interested in trading up for Dallas' No. 9 overall draft pick, the *Fort Worth Star-Telegram* reported.

Bryant ejected for droopy drawers

Cowboys WR Dez Bryant and three companions were shown the door at a Dallas mall and given a criminal-trespass warning after cops confronted them for wearing pants too low. **More ...**

Jones, speaking at the NFL Annual Meeting in New Orleans, said the Cowboys aren't sure what they'll do with the pick in next month's draft, though he and coach Jason Garrett have said the team's needs include both lines and the secondary.

"I've already had the opportunity to discuss and been approached by two separate clubs," Jones told the Star-Telegram. "It certainly enhances the value of that ninth pick because not only are we going to have a player that I think will make a difference for us now, we really have the opportunity to move down and are going to have that opportunity."

Jones said the Cowboys won't lock in on one player until it's their turn to pick -- wherever that might happen to land.

"I think we'll have several options between several players at several positions on draft day," Jones said. "We've got needs. Now all of it is at play."

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Rams QB Matthew Stafford credits teammates for stellar season as L.A. makes playoff push

The Los Angeles Rams are in the playoff mix, and the red-hot play of Matthew Stafford is a key reason why. True to form, however, Stafford credited his teammates for his stellar 2023 season.
news

Fantasy football 2023 Week 15 sleepers: Three QBs to stream

Marcas Grant provides 12 sleepers to consider for your NFL fantasy football lineup in Week 15, including three quarterbacks worth streaming and two veteran wideouts re-emerging for the fantasy playoffs.
news

Jets QB Zach Wilson looking to build on Week 14 success

After his re-entry into the starting lineup and producing a win in Week 14, Jets QB Zach Wilson is putting his best foot forward as New York aims to find consistency against Miami. 
news

Colts' Walter Payton Man of the Year nominee Zaire Franklin driven to help empower young women

Colts linebacker Zaire Franklin talks to Brooke Cersosimo about the work he does to empower young women -- which earned him the team's nomination for the 2023 Walter Payton Man of the Year award.  