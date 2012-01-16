Two shot in Ga. parking lot reportedly after NFL playoff argument

Published: Jan 15, 2012 at 10:19 PM

DULUTH, Ga. -- Authorities say an argument over an NFL playoff game led to the shooting of two men in the parking lot of a restaurant in suburban Atlanta.

Harrison: The Final Four

Thirty-two teams have been whittled to four. Elliot Harrison looks ahead to the conference championship matchups. **More ...**

Gwinnett County Police charged 31-year-old Donald Ray Ayro with assault charges for the shooting of 30-year-old Christopher Middleton and 30-year-old Corey Adams in the parking lot of an Applebee's in Duluth on Saturday.

Adams told WSB-TV that he and a friend were rooting for the San Francisco 49ers when a New Orleans Saints fan took offense. Adams said the fan opened fire when he and two others left the bar about an hour later.

Middletown was shot in the abdomen and was taken to Gwinnett Medical Center in critical condition. Adams suffered a minor graze to the head and was treated on the scene.

