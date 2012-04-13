Two-round mock draft: No quarterbacks taken in second round

Published: Apr 13, 2012 at 08:33 AM
Headshot_Author_Charley_Casserly_1400x1000
Charley Casserly

NFL.com Analyst

Today, I decided to dig deeper in my mock drafting and fill out the second round, as well. There is still plenty of talent available in Round 2. In fact, teams picking near the top of the second round will often select a player they had a first-round grade on.

When looking at a team's second-round pick, keep in mind what position was filled in the first round. Teams always look to balance need vs. best player available. This really gets tested in Round 2 when a team encounters a player with a first-round grade still sitting on the board, but has a glaring need to fill. My advice: Take the first-round grade.

FIRST ROUND

1) Indianapolis Colts: Andrew Luck, QB, Stanford. More pro-ready than RG3.

2) Washington Redskins: Robert Griffin III, QB, Baylor. Athletic quarterback who will benefit from Mike Shanahan's system.

3) Minnesota Vikings: Matt Kalil, OT, USC.Vikings need to solidify their offensive line.

4) Cleveland Browns: Trent Richardson, RB, Alabama. This draft is deeper at receiver than running back, so take the RB now.

5) Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Morris Claiborne, CB, LSU. Do they trade up to take Richardson?

6) St. Louis Rams: Justin Blackmon, WR, Oklahoma State. Sam Bradford finally gets a No. 1 target.

7) Jacksonville Jaguars: Melvin Ingram, DE/OLB, South Carolina. Jacksonville's pass rush needs to be upgraded.

8) Miami Dolphins: Ryan Tannehill, QB, Texas A&M. Tannehill's still a little raw, so he'll benefit from not having to play right away.

9) Carolina Panthers: Fletcher Cox, DT, Mississippi State. Most complete and safest defensive tackle in this draft.

10) Buffalo Bills: Riley Reiff, OT, Iowa. Can start immediately at left tackle.

11) Kansas City Chiefs: Luke Kuechly, LB, Boston College. Needs at offensive guard and nose tackle can be filled with later picks.

12) Seattle Seahawks: Quinton Coples, DE, North Carolina. Coples has shown the potential to be an effective pass rusher.

13) Arizona Cardinals: Mike Adams, OT, Ohio State. Whether it's Adams or Stanford's Jonathan Martin, Arizona needs a left tackle.

14) Dallas Cowboys: Mark Barron, S, Alabama. The Cowboys continue their offseason overhaul of an ailing secondary.

15) Philadelphia Eagles: Michael Brockers, DT, LSU. In the NFC East, you need a physical run defender.

16) New York Jets: Nick Perry, DE/OLB, USC. Won't be surprised if they trade up for Barron.

17) Cincinnati Bengals: Michael Floyd, WR, Notre Dame. Fills a big void opposite A.J. Green.

18) San Diego Chargers: Whitney Mercilus, DE/OLB, Illinois. The Chargers need to get more pressure on opposing quarterbacks.

19) Chicago Bears: Dontari Poe, DT, Memphis.Rod Marinelli and Dontari Poe is a great match.

20) Tennessee Titans: Stephon Gilmore, CB, South Carolina. This helps compensate for the loss of Cortland Finnegan.

21) Cincinnati Bengals: David DeCastro, OG, Stanford. Far too good a player to pass up at this point and it fills a need in Cincy, too.

22) Cleveland Browns: Stephen Hill, WR, Georgia Tech. The Browns need speed at wide receiver to stretch opposing defenses.

23) Detroit Lions: Dre Kirkpatrick, CB, Alabama. Cornerback is a major weakness on this defense. Offensive tackle is a consideration here, too.

24) Pittsburgh Steelers: Jonathan Martin, OT, Stanford. Youth is needed at offensive tackle.

25) Denver Broncos: Jerel Worthy, DT, Michigan State. The Broncos must do a better job of stopping the run.

26) Houston Texans: Rueben Randle, WR, LSU. Houston needs to upgrade the receiver position opposite Andre Johnson.

27) New England Patriots: Chandler Jones, DE, Syracuse. After losing Mark Anderson and Andre Carter, the Pats fortify the pass rush with Jones, who has yet to reach his size potential.

28) Green Bay Packers: Shea McClellin, OLB, Boise State.Clay Matthews needs a wing man in the worst way.

29) Baltimore Ravens: Peter Konz, C, Wisconsin. If they think Konz can play offensive guard, they start him there. Regardless, he can serve as Matt Birk's eventual replacement.

30) San Francisco 49ers: Kevin Zeitler, OG, Wisconsin. This physical inside presence suits the 49ers' style.

31) New England Patriots: Harrison Smith, S, Notre Dame. I'm sure they will trade one of these two first-round picks, but Smith would help them.

32) New York Giants: Dont'a Hightower, LB, Alabama. Adding Keith Rivers and Hightower dramatically changes this position for New York.

SECOND ROUND

Note: The Saints forfeited their second-round pick (No. 59 overall) as part of the NFL's bounty punishment.

33) Rams: Doug Martin, RB, Boise State. They need to think about an eventual replacement for Steven Jackson.

34) Colts: Kendall Wright, WR, Baylor. Luck will need some weapons.

35) Vikings: Cordy Glenn, OL, Georgia. This versatile beast could eventually be an upgrade at right tackle, but start him at guard.

36) Buccaneers: David Wilson, RB, Virginia Tech. After just missing on Richardson and Martin, Wilson is the best value at running back still on board.

37) Browns: Bobby Massie, OT, Mississippi. The right side of Cleveland's offensive line needs help.

38) Jaguars: Alshon Jeffery, WR, South Carolina. Solid spring workout sells the Jags.

39) Rams: Kendall Reyes, DT, UConn. St. Louis continues to build a stout defensive front.

40) Panthers: Mychal Kendricks, LB, Cal. He has the speed and athleticism to play outside.

41) Bills: Mohamed Sanu, WR, Rutgers. After an upsetting showing at the NFL combine, Sanu's pro-day workout boosted his stock.

42) Dolphins: Vinny Curry, DE, Marshall. Switching to a base 4-3 defense, Miami needs a defensive end who can rush the passer.

43) Seahawks: Janoris Jenkins, CB, North Alabama. First-round talent who drops to Round 2 because of off-field issues.

44) Chiefs: Kelechi Osemele, OL, Iowa State. Physical inside player will help Kansas City's running game get back on track.

45) Cowboys: Devon Still, DL, Penn State. Youth is needed on Dallas' defensive line.

46) Eagles: Zach Brown, LB, North Carolina. Weakest position on an underachieving team last season.

47) Jets: Andre Branch, DE/OLB, Clemson. Too good of a player to pass up at this draft slot.

48) Patriots: Courtney Upshaw, DE/OLB, Alabama. Nick Saban and Bill Belichick are on the phone about this one.

49) Chargers: Brandon Thompson, DL, Clemson. The Chargers continue to build up defensive front with this physical presence.

50) Bears: Coby Fleener, TE, Stanford. Mike Martz is gone. Chicago needs a threat at the tight end position.

51) Eagles: Dwayne Allen, TE, Clemson. Well-rounded tight end can block and make plays in the passing game.

52) Titans: Ronnell Lewis, OLB/DE, Oklahoma. The Titans must improve their pass rush. Lewis will help in nickel schemes.

53) Bengals: Lamar Miller, RB, Miami. Cincinnati needs some speed in the backfield and Miller is a true home-run threat.

54) Lions: Trumaine Johnson, CB, Montana. With Aaron Rodgers and Jay Cutler in the division, Detroit needs to load up on corners.

55) Falcons: Zebrie Sanders, OT, Florida State. Help is needed on the offensive line.

56) Steelers: Amini Silatolu, OG, Midwestern State. Pittsburgh continues to restock the offensive line.

57) Broncos: Josh Robinson, CB, UCF. The Broncos need an influx of youth at corner.

58) Texans: Bruce Irvin, OLB/DE, West Virginia. Wade Phillips likes depth at outside linebacker and the Texans just lost Mario Williams. Offensive tackle is a consideration ,too, after the release of Eric Winston.

59) Packers: Jared Crick, DL, Nebraska. Perfect fit in the Packers' 3-4 defense.

60) Ravens: Chris Givens, WR, Wake Forest. With Givens and Torrey Smith, the Ravens won't lack speed outside.

61) 49ers: Alameda Ta'amu, DT, Washington. Youth and depth are needed on the defensive line.

62) Patriots: Brandon Brooks, OG, Miami (Ohio). The Patriots are getting old at offensive guard.

63) Giants: Mitchell Schwartz, OT, Cal. Right tackle is a major need for the Super Bowl champs.

