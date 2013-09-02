Two players ejected for violating 'targeting rule' on opening night

The most controversial change entering the college football season has been the introduction of the "targeting rule," which allows referees to eject players if they aim for an opponent's head while making a tackle.
By the end of Thursday's opening night games, two players had been ejected for violating the new rule, the Orlando Sentinel reported.
The Times-Picayune covered the postgame press conference, and Doss said in this video that he wasn't happy about his ejection.
As for Aviles' ejection, The Big Ten Network had the video on what seemed to be a blatant violation of the rule. The Indianapolis Star reported that the hit incensed the Hoosiers, including Kofi Hughes.
-- Bill Bradley, contributing editor