Two out of three ain't bad: Falcons' Dimitroff named top exec

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. -- Atlanta Falcons general manager Thomas Dimitroff has been selected NFL executive of the year by the Sporting News for the second time in three seasons.
Dimitroff was chosen for his role in building the Falcons since 2008. Atlanta has gone from a team that never had consecutive winning records to one with three winning seasons in a row. The Falcons went 13-3 in 2010, the best record in the NFC, before losing to the eventual Super Bowl champion Green Bay Packers in the playoffs.
Among the players Dimitroff has drafted are quarterback Matt Ryan, tackle Sam Baker and linebacker Curtis Lofton. He also traded for Pro Bowl running back Michael Turner and tight end Tony Gonzalez.
Since 2008, Atlanta has a 33-15 record, tied for third best in the NFL.
