Two Morgan Burnett INTs key Green Bay Packers' win over Minnesota Vikings

NOTES: Burnett's two interceptions matched his single-game career high. He also had two last year against the Bears. ... Peterson is the second player to gain 100 yards rushing against the Packers this year, and first since San Francisco's Frank Gore in the season opener. ... The 11-minute scoring drive was Green Bay's longest of the season. ... With 1.5 sacks Sunday, Jared Allen now has 14 on Rodgers. ... Peterson's 21 carries gives him 1,640 for his career, topping the previous Vikings record of 1,627. ... Green Bay has won 24 of its last 26 regular-season games at home.