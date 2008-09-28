Two-minute drill: Highlights from final frantic drives

Published: Sep 28, 2008 at 05:07 PM

Jacksonville 30, Houston 27 (OT)

Situation: Trailing 27-24 to the Jaguars, the Texans get the ball back with 1:43 left to play at their own 18-yard line.

The drive: In a 9-play drive, Matt Schaub completes four passes for 50 yards, including a 21-yarder to Andre Johnson, to drive the Texans down to the Jaguars' 29-yard line, where Kris Brown connects on a 47-yard field goal with six seconds remaining to tie teh game and force overtime (Complete play-by-play).

The result: The Texans lose the overtime coin toss and can't retain possession of the ball, as the Jaguars use six plays to drive down the field 41 yards to set up Josh Scobee's 37-yard game-winning field goal. It was the second consecutive week that the Jaguars relied on their kicker to boot the team to victory. While the Jaguars improved to 2-2, the Texans fell to 0-3 after losing this tightly contested AFC South showdown.   Watch highlights

