Two-minute drill: Highlights from final frantic drives

The Situation: Trailing 23-21 to the visiting Raiders , the Bills force a punt with 2:41 to play. The Bills ' offense takes over at the 34-yard line, needing at least a field goal for victory.

The drive: Marshawn Lynch carries four times for 19 yards, Trent Edwards completes both of his pass attempts for 27 yards, and the Bills march to the Raiders ' 20-yard line, where Rian Lindell kicks a 38-yard field goal as time expires. Complete play-by-play

The result: The scoring drive caps a frantic fourth quarter in which the Bills scored 17 points to rally past the very game Raiders and improve to 3-0 on the season. The 3-0 start is a first for the Bills since the 1992 season (one which ended with the Bills advancing to Super Bowl XXVII). Coupled with the Patriots' loss, the Bills are now alone in first place in the AFC East, ending a streak of 49 consecutive weeks that the Patriots held first place in the division. Watch highlights