Two-minute drill: Highlights from final frantic drives

The Game: Tampa Bay 27, Chicago 24 (OT)
The Situation: Trailing 24-17 to the Bears, the Buccaneers get the ball back with 1:49 left and 79 yards of field to navigate for the game-tying touchdown.
The drive: In an 11-play drive, Brian Griese completes six passes for 74 yards, including a 1-yard pass to Jerramy Stevens to tie it. Complete play-by-play
The result: It was a career day for Griese, whose 67 attempts is the third-highest single-game total in NFL history (70 by Drew Bledsoe is the record). One of Griese's 38 completions went to Antonio Bryant for 38 yards in overtime, setting up Matt Bryant's game-winning 21-yard field goal. With the win, the Buccaneers improved to 2-1, while the Bears fell to 1-2. Watch highlights
The Game: N.Y. Giants 26, Cincinnati 23 (OT)
The Situation: Trailing 23-20 after an Eli Manning touchdown pass to Kevin Boss with 1:54 remaining, the Bengals get the ball back at their own 26-yard line and 1:45 left.
The drive:Carson Palmer completes six of eight passes for 76 yards to get the ball to the Giants' 3-yard line with four seconds left. Shayne Graham kicks a 21-yard, game-tying field goal forcing overtime. Complete play-by-play
The result: After stopping the Giants' initial drive in overtime, the Bengals got a shot of their own to win the game, but couldn't muster another drive. The Giants' next drive resulted in the game-winning kick with 8:43 left. The Bengals dropped to 0-3, while the defending Super Bowl champion Giants remained unbeaten at 3-0. Watch highlights
The Game: Buffalo 24, Oakland 23
The Situation: Trailing 23-21 to the visiting Raiders, the Bills force a punt with 2:41 to play. The Bills' offense takes over at the 34-yard line, needing at least a field goal for victory.
The drive:Marshawn Lynch carries four times for 19 yards, Trent Edwards completes both of his pass attempts for 27 yards, and the Bills march to the Raiders' 20-yard line, where Rian Lindell kicks a 38-yard field goal as time expires. Complete play-by-play
The result: The scoring drive caps a frantic fourth quarter in which the Bills scored 17 points to rally past the very game Raiders and improve to 3-0 on the season. The 3-0 start is a first for the Bills since the 1992 season (one which ended with the Bills advancing to Super Bowl XXVII). Coupled with the Patriots' loss, the Bills are now alone in first place in the AFC East, ending a streak of 49 consecutive weeks that the Patriots held first place in the division. Watch highlights
The Game: Jacksonville 23, Indianapolis 21
The Situation: Trailing 20-14 in a key early-season AFC South showdown, the Colts take over with 2:33 remaining and needing to go 77 yards for the go-ahead touchdown.
The drive:Peyton Manning completes four passes for 63 yards, and Joseph Addai scores from two yards out to give the Colts a 21-20 lead with 1:11 left. Complete play-by-play
The result: The Jaguars use the remaining minute of the game to drive 47 yards to the Colts' 33-yard line, where Josh Scobee drills a 51-yard field goal to give the Jaguars a 23-21 win in a game in which the lead changed hands three times in the final two minutes, 36 seconds. The Jaguars earned their first win of the season in this showdown of preseason AFC South favorites. The Colts are a surprising 1-2, and the 3-0 Titans are sitting atop the division. Watch highlights