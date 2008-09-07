Two-minute drill: Highlights from final frantic drives

Published: Sep 07, 2008

Panthers vs. Chargers

   Jake Delhomme leads his team on a game-winning drive in the final two minutes to beat the 
  [Chargers](/teams/sandiegochargers/profile?team=SD).

Chiefs vs. Patriots

   The 
  [Chiefs](/teams/kansascitychiefs/profile?team=KC) put themselves in position to tie the game with 53 seconds remaining, but fail to convert against the 
  [Patriots](/teams/newenglandpatriots/profile?team=NE).

Dolphins vs. Jets

   Watch 
  [Dolphins](/teams/miamidolphins/profile?team=MIA) QB Chad Pennington as he attempts to engineer a game-winning drive in the final moments against his former team.

Buccaneers vs. Saints

   Watch as Jeff Garcia and the 
  [Buccaneers](/teams/tampabaybuccaneers/profile?team=TB)' attempt for a last-minute victory falls into the hands of 
  [Saints](/teams/neworleanssaints/profile?team=NO) linebacker Scott Fujita.

