Two-game suspension won't hurt Le'Veon Bell's value

Finding a consistent featured running back in the NFL these days is like finding that proverbial needle in a haystack. That's why despite all of the statistics listed above in over 40 years of data, a two-game suspension shouldn't keep Bell from being the No. 1 overall pick. Are the cards stacked against him to be a top-10 fantasy back? Based on the trend, the answer is yes. But does a two-game suspension make him that much more of a risk than a runner like Murray, who is coming off a season with 392 carries?