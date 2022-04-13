Two funeral services for Steelers QB Dwayne Haskins scheduled for next weekend

Published: Apr 13, 2022 at 01:40 PM
Associated Press

ROCKAWAY TOWNSHIP, N.J. -- Funeral services for Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins, who was killed when he was hit by a dump truck on Saturday, will take place next weekend.

The first memorial will be held April 23 at noon ET at Christ Church in Rockaway Township. The next day, services will occur at Bullis School in Potomac, Maryland.

Haskins, 24, was hit by the truck while he was walking on a South Florida highway. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

A 2019 first-round draft pick by the Washington Commanders, Haskins was released by the team after going 3-10 over two seasons. He was signed by Pittsburgh as a developmental quarterback, but he didn't appear in a game last season.

