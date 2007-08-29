Two days of football and fitness

Indianapolis, IN: Children across Indianapolis will join with former NFL players, including several former Colts, in celebrating health and fitness as part of the NFL's Kickoff Week activities. Hall of Famers Eric Dickerson and Anthony Munoz and former Colts Jonathan Blackman, Bill Brooks, Jeff Burris, Randy Dixon, Jeff Herrod, Brian Lattimore, Devon McDonald, Chuckie Nwokorie, Mike Prior and Bill Schultz will join other former players and local kids for Kickoff activities September 4-5. From youth clinics to nutrition tips, children will practice on-field skills and hone their off-field health habits. This year's clinics will focus on healthy living as part of NFL Play 60: The NFL Movement for an Active Generation, aimed at getting kids active for at least 60 minutes a day. Children also will participate in educational activities throughout the week, with trips to local cultural landmarks and the chance to have their drawings displayed in a special Kickoff art gallery. Daily activities are listed below:
Youth Fitness & Football Clinics September 4-5
WHO: Former Players: CARL BARZILAUSKAS, JONATHAN BLACKMAN, BILL BROOKS, JEFF BURRIS, RANDY DIXON, JEFF HERROD, WILLIE JONES, DEVON MCDONALD, CHUCKIE NWOKORIE, MIKE PRIOR, STEVE SCIULLO, LAMAR SMITH & EDWIN WATSON 800 children from: Forest Manor Middle School Thomas Carr Howe Academy Shortridge Middle School Merle Sidener Middle School George Washington Middle School
Wednesday: Former Players: CARL BARZILAUSKAS, WILLIE JONES, BRIAN LATTIMORE, BILL SCHULTZ & KYWIN SUPERNAW 400 children from: Charles A. Tindley Accelerated School
WHAT: Over the course of two days, former players will join 1,200 children, ages 12–18, from Indianapolis schools in special Kickoff youth clinics. In addition to participating in football drills, children also will participate in special fitness stations throughout the clinic, learning how to get active and make healthy choices. A nutritionist will also speak prior to the clinic about smart eating habits. Kids will also get the opportunity to tour monuments on the grounds of the American Legion Mall and the Veterans Memorial Plaza, catching up on the cultural offerings in downtown Indianapolis.
WHERE: American Legion Mall/Downtown Indianapolis
WHEN: Tuesday: 8:30AM-1:30PM Wednesday: 9:00AM-12:00PM
'What Moves U' In-School Events: September 4- 5
WHO: Former Players: ERIC DICKERSON & ANTHONY MUNOZ 6th-7th Grade Classes at Charles A. Tindley Accelerated School
Wednesday: Former NFL Players 7th Grade Classes at John Marshall Environmental Studies Magnet School
WHAT: As part of the NFL and American Heart Association's What Moves U program, which inspires middle schoolers to become more physically active, former players will join junior high students in getting active with in-school fitness drills. Using What Moves U in-school curriculum, a core component of NFL Play 60, former players will get moving with local kids and talk with them about the importance of keeping active every day.
WHERE: Tuesday: Charles A. Tindley Accelerated School 3960 Meadows Drive/Indianapolis, IN 46205
Wednesday: John Marshall Environmental Studies Magnet School 10101 E 38th St/Indianapolis, IN 46235
WHEN: Tuesday: 1:00PM Wednesday: 12:40PM
Schools throughout Indianapolis will also be able to get involved in Kickoff excitement, as the NFL will distribute 25,000 healthy menu cards to elementary schools citywide. They'll include healthy recipes from Colts players and coaches including TONY DUNGY, PEYTON MANNING, JEFF SATURDAY, MARLIN JACKSON AND DWIGHT FREENEY. Cards will be distributed on Tuesday and Wednesday to all elementary schoolers in the Indianapolis School system during lunchtime, and to children attending the youth football clinics.
NFLRush.com Art Gallery: September 5
WHO: Budding artists from local schools
WHAT: In the weeks leading up to NFL Kickoff, children submitted artwork to be displayed at the NFL Kickoff Press Conference and on NFLRUSH.com, the NFL's official website for kids. All entries include themes of the NFL and football, and some lucky children from local schools will be in attendance at the press conference to see their masterpieces on display.
WHERE: Indianapolis Artsgarden/Downtown Indianapolis
WHEN: 12:00PM