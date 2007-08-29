Two days of football and fitness

Indianapolis, IN: Children across Indianapolis will join with former NFL players, including several former Colts, in celebrating health and fitness as part of the NFL's Kickoff Week activities. Hall of Famers Eric Dickerson and Anthony Munoz and former Colts Jonathan Blackman, Bill Brooks, Jeff Burris, Randy Dixon, Jeff Herrod, Brian Lattimore, Devon McDonald, Chuckie Nwokorie, Mike Prior and Bill Schultz will join other former players and local kids for Kickoff activities September 4-5. From youth clinics to nutrition tips, children will practice on-field skills and hone their off-field health habits. This year's clinics will focus on healthy living as part of NFL Play 60: The NFL Movement for an Active Generation, aimed at getting kids active for at least 60 minutes a day. Children also will participate in educational activities throughout the week, with trips to local cultural landmarks and the chance to have their drawings displayed in a special Kickoff art gallery. Daily activities are listed below: