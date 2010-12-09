Two Colts O-linemen hurt, questionable to return vs. Titans

NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- Indianapolis Colts offensive linemen Charlie Johnson and Jamey Richard left Thurdsay night's game against the Tennessee Titans because of injuries.
Johnson, a left tackle, hurt a shoulder, and Richard, a guard, injured a hip during another rough night for the ailing Colts. Richard went down in the first half, and Johnson's injury was announced at the start of the second half.
Both were questionable to return, and Jeff Linkenbach started the third quarter at left tackle for Johnson.
Titans defensive tackle Jovan Haye had a stinger in the first half, and his return was questionable.
