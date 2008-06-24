Two charged of burglarizing home of Packers running back

GREEN BAY, Wis. -- Two Green Bay men face charges of burglarizing the home of Packers running back Noah Herron, who hit one of them over the head with a bedpost when the man came in his bedroom.
Yeshua Tate, 31, was charged with two counts of being party to burglary on Friday after he was released from a Madison hospital.
The same charges were filed Monday in Brown County Circuit Court against Joel Mullin-Romo, 20, who was arrested outside Herron's home. He has remained in custody on a probation hold.
Investigators said Tate had a key in his pocket for a sport utility vehicle parked nearby that had three flat-screen TVs inside that were taken from a neighboring residence the same night.
Police said Mullin-Romo had $3,500 in cash in his pocket when he was apprehended.
According a criminal complaint, Herron was in an upstairs bedroom playing a video game and talking by phone with his girlfriend about 11:30 p.m. May 30 when the doorbell rang twice. He ignored it and then heard people on his deck, so he called police.
When he heard breaking glass and realized people were inside and coming up the stairs, he called police a second time.
Then he unscrewed a bedpost, hid behind a bedroom door and saw a man enter and take cash from his desk drawer. Herron told police the man went to the stairs and called to someone else, which made him fear for his life as he realized there were at least two people inside.
When the second intruder came in, Herron hit him in the head, then shut the bedroom door to keep the other man out.
He said he heard one person running outside, and when the man on the floor started to get up, he hit him again and then went to his garage and told police a man upstairs needed medical help.
