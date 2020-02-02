Twitter reacts to Chiefs' first SB win in 50 years

The Kansas City Chiefs came, saw and conquered the 49ers, 31-20, en route to winning Super Bowl LIV.
In addition to winning the franchise's first Super Bowl in 50 years, the Chiefs' triumph also marks the first championship victory of coach Andy Reid's illustrious career, and quarterback Patrick Mahomes became the youngest player to be named NFL MVP and win Super Bowl MVP honors.
A number of Reid's former players with the Eagles, as well as the team itself, excitedly reacted to his big-time accomplishment. Reid coached in Philadelphia from 1999-2012 before joining K.C. in 2013.