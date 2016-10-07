Twenty-two things to know about Week 5 injury report

The Bengals' offense hasn't operated the way it used to when Eifert was in the lineup. Eifert had 13 touchdowns in 2015, which led to his Pro Bowl nod. Cincinnati's offense this year has scored a touchdown on a league-worst 30.8 percent of trips into the red zone this season. They were the No. 6 squad in 2015 with a 65 percent touchdown conversion rate.