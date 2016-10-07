Twenty-two things to know about Week 5 injury report

Cincinnati tight end Tyler Eifert will not play Sunday against the Dallas Cowboys after being ruled out. Eifert suffered a back injury just as he was recovering from an ankle injury he suffered in the Pro Bowl this year.
The Bengals' offense hasn't operated the way it used to when Eifert was in the lineup. Eifert had 13 touchdowns in 2015, which led to his Pro Bowl nod. Cincinnati's offense this year has scored a touchdown on a league-worst 30.8 percent of trips into the red zone this season. They were the No. 6 squad in 2015 with a 65 percent touchdown conversion rate.
The Bengals will again lean on second-year tight end C.J. Uzomah in Eifert's absence. Uzomah has 11 catches for 144 yards and no touchdowns this season.
Read up on more of Friday's injury news:
- LeSean McCoy suffered a hand injury in practice and is questionable to play Sunday. McCoy's injury took place when he took a helmet to the hand during practice and sounded like it could have been a lot worse, per NFL Network's Mike Garafolo. Marcell Dareus also suffered a hamstring injury during practice and is questionable.
- Cam Newton remains in concussion protocol and has not practiced all week. However, coach Ron Rivera told reporters Friday that he has not yet ruled the quarterback out for Monday's test against Tampa Bay. In the instance Newton is unavailable, Derek Anderson would assume starting duties.
- Jets cornerback Darrelle Revis (hamstring) has been downgraded to doubtful and wide receiver Eric Decker (shoulder) and guard Brian Winters (concussion) are out. Wideout Quincy Enunwa (sore knee) is questionable.
- Cowboys coach Jason Garrett expects Dez Bryant (knee) didn't practice with the team but was seen by multiple reporters working with trainers. He is questionable to play. He could miss an additional game, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported. Kicker Dan Bailey(back), cornerback Orlando Scandrick (hamstring) and offensive tackle Tyron Smith (back) are also questionable.
- Broncos quarterback Trevor Siemian is listed as questionable with a shoulder injury. Gary Kubiak will have Siemian work a little more than usual tomorrow to continue to evaluate him, NFL Network's James Palmer reported. Palmer added Siemian did more today than the previous day.
- The Chargers officially placed shutdown corner Jason Verrett on injured reserve. Verrett partially tore his ACL last week.
Defensive end Joey Bosa was a full participant all week in practice and coach Mike McCoy said it looks like Bosa will play this week against Oakland. It will be the NFL debut for the rookie.
- Jaguars offensive lineman Luke Joeckel had surgery this week that was an ACL reconstruction, MCL repair and lateral meniscus repair, Rapoport reported, per a source. Joeckel was the No. 2 overall pick in the 2013 draft.
- Ravens tight end Maxx Williams is being placed on injured reserve with a knee injury, Rapoport reported. He'll miss the remainder of the season.
- Raiders running back Latavius Murray was ruled out with a toe injury. DeAndre Washington and Jalen Richard will pick up the slack in the backfield.
- Vikings offensive tackle Andre Smith's elbow injury may be enough to warrant putting him in injured reserve, Rapoport reported.
- Bears quarterback Jay Cutler (thumb), running back Jeremy Langford and cornerback Deiondre' Hall are doubtful for Sunday.
LinebackerLeonard Floyd (calf), running back Ka'Deem Carey (hamstring), wide receiver Alshon Jeffery (knee), tight end Zach Miller (ribs), linebacker Danny Trevathan (thumb) and cornerback Tracy Porter (knee) are all questionable.
- Patriots quarterback Jacoby Brissett is getting thumb surgery Friday, Rapoport reported per a source. The team later announced it placed Brissett on injured reserve.
Among those Pats listed as questionable to play against the Browns are running back LeGarrette Blount (hip), tackle Marcus Cannon (calf), wide receiver Julian Edelman (foot), quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (right shoulder), tight end Rob Gronkowski (hamstring) and linebacker Dont'a Hightower (knee).
- Giants cornerback Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie (groin), cornerback Eli Apple (hamstring) and running back Rashad Jennings (thumb) are all questionable.
- The Redskins ruled out cornerback Bashaud Breeland (ankle), safety Su'a Cravens (concussion) and wideout Josh Doctson (Achilles).
- Texans receiver Braxton Miller (hamstring) will be active, according to coach Bill O'Brien. "He did a nice job this week," O'Brien said.
Offensive tackle Duane Brown was limited in practice. "Yeah, I'm good to go Sunday," Brown said Friday, according to the Houston Chronical. "It feels great. It's been a long journey to get to this point. Very excited to get out there with my teammates and contribute. It's a big test. I'm looking forward to it."
- Ravens rookie running back Kenneth Dixon (knee), cornerback Sheldon Price (thigh) and return man Devin Hester (thigh) are all questionable. Offensive tackle Ronnie Stanley (foot) is doubtful.