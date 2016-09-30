Twenty-two things to know about Week 4 injury report

Jimmy Garoppolo (shoulder) and Jacoby Brissett (thumb) join Rob Gronkowski (hamstring), Marcus Cannon (calf), Jonathan Cooper (foot), Jonathan Freeny (shoulder), Dont'a Hightower (knee) and Eric Rowe (ankle) as questionable Pats.
The team also announced receiver Phillip Dorsett (ankle) is questionable for the London game.
- The Jaguars announced linebacker Dan Skuta (hip) and tight end Julius Thomas (elbow) are officially questionable for Sunday.
- In addition to Sammy Watkinsbeing placed on injured reserve, the Bills also announced receiver Greg Salas (groin) and offensive linemen Cyrus Kouandjio (ankle) and Patrick Lewis (knee) are out for Sunday's tilt with the Patriots. Offensive tackle Cordy Glenn (ankle), however, was back on the practice field for the third straight day.
- Texans backup running back Jonathan Grimes suffered a cracked fibula against the New England Patriots and will be sidelined for about a month, the Houston Chronicle reported.
Offensive tackle Duane Brown (knee) has been ruled out while linebacker Brian Cushing (knee) is questionable for Sunday.
While offensive lineman Ryan Clady is listed as questionable with a shoulder injury, Bowles said the offensive tackle will play Sunday.
- The Seahawks will be without running back Thomas Rawls with a fibula injury for the second straight week. Tight end Jimmy Graham, defensive tackle Jarran Reed (hip) and running backC.J. Prosise (wrist) are listed as questionable to play against the Jets. Quarterback Russell Wilson (knee, ankle) was a full participant in practice all week and wasn't designated on the team's injury report Friday.
- Cowboys receiver Dez Bryant (knee) didn't practice Friday and the wideout is listed as questionable to play against the 49ers. However, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported he appears to be a longshot to suit up Sunday even though Bryant told NFL Network's Jane Slater he feels he can play if needed.
Offensive tackle Tyron Smith (back) did not practice Friday and is questionable to play Sunday. Cornerback Orlando Scandrick (hamstring) is also questionable after being limited in practice all week.
- Lions receiver Marvin Jones (hamstring) returned to practice Friday after being limited Thursday, the Detroit Free Press reported. Linebacker DeAndre Levy (quad) and pass rusher Ezekiel Ansah (ankle) remained out.
- Browns cornerback Joe Haden (groin), who was limited in practice Friday, is officially listed as questionable, the team announced.
- The Titans ruled safety Da'Norris Searcy (ankle) and cornerback Cody Riggs (hamstring) out for Sunday. Tight end Delanie Walker (hamstring) is officially questionable and is a game-time decision.
Receiver Kendall Wright, who finally made his return to the practice field from a hamstring injury this week, had a good week, coach Mike Mularkey said.
- Bears quarterback Jay Cutler (thumb) is listed as doubtful for Sunday's divisional tilt versus the Lions. Running back Jeremy Langford (ankle) is also doubtful. Receiver Alshon Jeffery (knee), who was limited in Friday's practice, is questionable. Offensive lineman Josh Sitton (shoulder) and cornerback Tracy Porter (knee) are also questionable.
- The Redskins will be without cornerback Bashaud Breeland (ankle), guard Shawn Lauvao (ankle), defensive back Dashaun Phillips (hamstring) and wide receiver Josh Doctson (Achilles) against the Browns. Linebacker Trent Murphy (Achilles) and defensive end Kendall Reyes (groin) are questionable to play.
- Andy Reid announced Chiefs running back Jamaal Charles (knee) is questionable for their game against the Steelers. Rapoport reported Charles is expected to play, per a source informed of the situation. Reid also said offensive tackle Jah Reid (knee, ankle) and running back Charcandrick West (ankle) are out for the game. Linebacker Tamba Hali (knee, hand) and defensive back Phillip Gaines (knee) are also questionable, Reid said.
- The Chargers announced defensive end Joey Bosa (hamstring), safety Jahleel Addae (clavicle) and cornerback Brandon Flowers (concussion) are out for their game against the Saints. Offensive tackle King Dunlap (illness) and tight end Antonio Gates (hamstring) are doubtful. Offensive lineman Orlando Franklin (back) is questionable.
- Ravens running back Kenneth Dixon (knee) and offensive lineman Ronnie Stanley (foot) are doubtful for Sunday. Linebacker Elvis Dumervil (foot), guard Alex Lewis (concussion), returner Devin Hester (thigh), defensive tackle Timmy Jernigan (knee), receiver Kamar Aiken (thigh) and guard John Urschel (shoulder) are questionable.