Around the NFL

Twenty-three things to know about Week 13 injuries

Published: Dec 02, 2016 at 10:51 AM

The Eagles have one of the weakest receiving corps in the league and it looks like it could get even weaker if their top wideout doesn't play this weekend.

Jordan Matthews is questionable for Sunday's game with an ankle injury, according to the team. Eagles head coach Doug Pederson said if Matthews is unable to play against the Bengals, Nelson Agholor -- who was benched in Monday's loss to the Packers -- would be in the mix.

Also out for Philadelphia are running back Ryan Mathews (knee) and tackle Halapoulivaati Vaitai (knee).

Other injuries we are tracking on Friday:

  1. Bengals wide receiver A.J. Green said he suffered a Grade 2 hamstring tear and that he's working to get back this season, even if it's Week 17, according to the Cincinnati Enquirer. Green suffered the injury in a Week 11 loss to the Bills.
  1. Jaguars wide receivers Allen Hurns (hamstring) and Rashad Greene (Achilles), running back Chris Ivory (hamstring) and defensive end Jared Odrick (shoulder) were ruled out for Sunday's game against the Broncos while tight end Julius Thomas (back) is doubtful, according to the team.
  1. Bills head coach Rex Ryan said wide receiver Sammy Watkins (foot) is listed as questionable but coach Rex Ryan said he's expected to play against the Raiders on Sunday. Wide receiver Robert Woods (knee), receiver Percy Harvin (illness) and cornerback Ronald Darby (concussion) are out.
  1. Colts quarterback Andrew Luck and safety Clayton Geathers are still going through the concussion protocol and both will see an independent neurologist Friday afternoon, according to head coach Chuck Pagano. Luck was a full participant in practice, according to the team.
  1. Jets wide receiver Brandon Marshall (foot, knee), safety Calvin Pryor (concussion), linebacker Lorenzo Mauldin (ankle), receiver Jalin Marshall (knee) and defensive tackle Steve McLendon (hamstring) did not practice, according to head coach Todd Bowles. However, center Nick Mangold (ankle) did practice.
  1. Broncos quarterback Trevor Siemian (foot) was absent from practice on Friday, per NFL Network's James Palmer. Siemian's absences make it seem likely that Paxton Lynch will start Sunday, Palmer adds. Head coach Gary Kubiak confirmed on Friday afternoon that Siemianwould not play against the Jaguars and that Lynch would start.
  1. Giants safety Nat Berhe (concussion), linebacker Mark Herzlich (concussion), defensive end Owa Odighizuwa (knee) and guard Justin Pugh (knee) are all out for Sunday's game.
  1. Cardinals safety Tyrann Mathieudid not participate in the open part of practice. Mathieu (shoulder) also did not participate in Thursday's practice and is doubtful to play against the Redskins, according to the team. John Brown had his helmet on, and was on the side.
  1. Redskins tight end Jordan Reed (shoulder) will not play against the Cardinals, according to head coach Jay Gruden.
  1. Bears quarterback Jay Cutler (shoulder) is out for Sunday's game against the 49ers, although he has not yet officially been placed on injured reserve, according to the team. He is scheduled to have surgery on Saturday to repair a torn labrum.
  1. Chargers wide receiver Tyrell Williams (shoulder) returned to practice and is expected to play against the Buccaneers, according to the San Diego Union-Tribune.
  1. Dolphins head coach Adam Gase said wide receiver DeVante Parker (back) has worked hard to play this week but his status remains up in the air for Sunday against the Ravens, according to ESPN. Center Mike Pouncey (hip) will also be out for the third straight game, according to the Palm Beach Post.
  1. Chiefs pass rusher Justin Houston (shoulder) participated in a "partial" practice and is questionable for Sunday's game against the Falcons. Wide receiver Jeremy Maclin (groin) is questionable after a limited Friday session and defensive tackle Dontari Poe didn't practice due to back spasms, according to the team.
  1. Raiders cornerback D.J. Hayden (hamstring) will be placed on injured reserve, according to head coach Jack Del Rio.

Cornerback David Amerson (knee), wideout Michael Crabtree (ankle) and running back Latavius Murray (ankle) are all questionable to play against the Bills. Derek Carr, however, is now off the injury report.

  1. Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (hamstring) is listed as questionable on the team's injury report, with limited participation in practice for the last three days.
  1. Steelers wide receiver Darrius Heyward-Bey (foot) and running back DeAngelo Williams (knee) will be out against the Giants, according to the team.
  1. Panthers linebacker Luke Kuechly (concussion), safety Kurt Coleman (concussion), defensive end Mario Addison (foot) and offensive tackle Daryl Williams (ankle) are all out for Sunday's game against the Seahawks, according to the team.
  1. Saints tackle Terron Armstead (knee) and running back Daniel Lasco (hamstring) are both ruled out for Sunday. Running back Mark Ingram (toe)is listed as questionable.
  1. Patriots quarterback Tom Brady is questionable for Sunday's tilt with a knee injury. Wideout Julian Edelman was limited in practice Friday with a foot injury. He's been ruled questionable. Tight end Martellus Bennett (ankle/shoulder)and receiver Chris Hogan (back) were also limited in practice and are questionable vs. the Rams.

Pats tight end Rob Gronkowski will undergo back surgery Friday for a herniated disc and will be out at least a several weeks, per Rapoport.

  1. Rams wide receiver Tavon Austin is doubtful for Sunday vs. New England with a chest injury. Defensive end Robert Quinn is questionable due to a concussion. Both did not participate in practice Friday.
  1. Linebacker Aaron Lynch (ankle) and wideout Quinton Patton (concussion) are both questionable to play for the 49ers against the Bears on Sunday.
  1. Seahawks defensive end Michael Bennett (knee) is questionable against the Panthers, while safety Earl Thomas is off the injury report.
This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Bears QB Justin Fields expected to see more reps vs. Bengals

Expect to see more ﻿Justin Fields﻿ in his regular-season Soldier Field debut Sunday afternoon. The Bears are expected to give the rookie quarterback "increased snaps" against the Bengals than he saw last week.
news

Ravens to utilize running back by committee approach vs. Chiefs

Ravaged by running back injuries this preseason, Baltimore is expected to go with a running back by committee approach against Kansas City, cycling through Ty'Son Williams, ﻿Latavius Murray﻿ and ﻿Devonta Freeman﻿.
news

Injury roundup: Broncos linebacker Bradley Chubb a game-time decision against Jaguars

Denver Broncos linebacker Bradley Chubb, listed as questionable with an ankle injury that didn't allow him to play last week, is considered to be a game-time decision against the Jacksonville Jaguars, according to Ian Rapoport.
news

Colts LT Eric Fisher expected to make season debut vs. Rams

Much-needed reinforcements have arrived just in time for the Colts' offensive line ahead of Indy's date with the Rams.
news

Cardinals GM on Chandler Jones: 'We're not in the business of moving on' from good players

In the midst of a contract year, Chandler Jones is out to prove his worth. Cardinals GM Steve Keim has certainly noticed the star edge rusher's hot start to the 2021 season.
news

Rams to require proof of COVID-19 vaccination for all home games beginning in Week 7

Beginning with the Week 7 contest against the Detroit Lions on Oct. 24, the Los Angeles Rams will require all home game attendees ages 12 and over to provide proof of COVID-19 vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test.
news

Tennessee Titans host Waverly Central High School home game at Nissan Stadium to help flood victims

On Thursday night, Nissan Stadium hosted a high school football game between the Waverly Central Tigers and the White House Blue Devils in an effort to help a recovering football program while also raising awareness to a community in need.
news

Ravens QB Lamar Jackson 'not dwelling' on 0-3 record vs. Chiefs ahead of Sunday night

Ravens QB Lamar Jackson brings an 0-3 record versus the Kansas City Chiefs entering Sunday night's matchup, but isn't getting caught up in the one-sided rivalry. 
news

Eagles, DE Josh Sweat agree to three-year, $40 million contract extension 

Eagles defensive end ﻿Josh Sweat﻿ has agreed to a three-year, $40 million contract extension through the 2024 season, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports. 
news

NFL roundup: Latest league news from Saturday, Sept. 18

The New England Patriots have signed QB Brian Hoyer to the active roster from the practice squad, NFL Network's Mike Giardi reports.
news

Saints place DE Marcus Davenport (shoulder), LB Kwon Alexander (elbow) on injured reserve

New Orleans will be without a couple key players entering its Week 2 matchup against the Panthers.
news

Raiders RB Josh Jacobs (toe/ankle) won't play Sunday vs. Steelers

The Raiders will be without top running back Josh Jacobs on Sunday against the Steelers. Backup ﻿Kenyan Drake﻿ moves into the starting role with veteran ﻿Peyton Barber﻿ slated for potential short-yardage situations.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW