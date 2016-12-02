Twenty-three things to know about Week 13 injuries

The Eagles have one of the weakest receiving corps in the league and it looks like it could get even weaker if their top wideout doesn't play this weekend.
Also out for Philadelphia are running back Ryan Mathews (knee) and tackle Halapoulivaati Vaitai (knee).
Other injuries we are tracking on Friday:
- Colts quarterback Andrew Luck and safety Clayton Geathers are still going through the concussion protocol and both will see an independent neurologist Friday afternoon, according to head coach Chuck Pagano. Luck was a full participant in practice, according to the team.
- Jets wide receiver Brandon Marshall (foot, knee), safety Calvin Pryor (concussion), linebacker Lorenzo Mauldin (ankle), receiver Jalin Marshall (knee) and defensive tackle Steve McLendon (hamstring) did not practice, according to head coach Todd Bowles. However, center Nick Mangold (ankle) did practice.
- Broncos quarterback Trevor Siemian (foot) was absent from practice on Friday, per NFL Network's James Palmer. Siemian's absences make it seem likely that Paxton Lynch will start Sunday, Palmer adds. Head coach Gary Kubiak confirmed on Friday afternoon that Siemianwould not play against the Jaguars and that Lynch would start.
- Giants safety Nat Berhe (concussion), linebacker Mark Herzlich (concussion), defensive end Owa Odighizuwa (knee) and guard Justin Pugh (knee) are all out for Sunday's game.
- Cardinals safety Tyrann Mathieudid not participate in the open part of practice. Mathieu (shoulder) also did not participate in Thursday's practice and is doubtful to play against the Redskins, according to the team. John Brown had his helmet on, and was on the side.
- Chargers wide receiver Tyrell Williams (shoulder) returned to practice and is expected to play against the Buccaneers, according to the San Diego Union-Tribune.
- Dolphins head coach Adam Gase said wide receiver DeVante Parker (back) has worked hard to play this week but his status remains up in the air for Sunday against the Ravens, according to ESPN. Center Mike Pouncey (hip) will also be out for the third straight game, according to the Palm Beach Post.
- Chiefs pass rusher Justin Houston (shoulder) participated in a "partial" practice and is questionable for Sunday's game against the Falcons. Wide receiver Jeremy Maclin (groin) is questionable after a limited Friday session and defensive tackle Dontari Poe didn't practice due to back spasms, according to the team.
- Raiders cornerback D.J. Hayden (hamstring) will be placed on injured reserve, according to head coach Jack Del Rio.
Cornerback David Amerson (knee), wideout Michael Crabtree (ankle) and running back Latavius Murray (ankle) are all questionable to play against the Bills. Derek Carr, however, is now off the injury report.
- Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (hamstring) is listed as questionable on the team's injury report, with limited participation in practice for the last three days.
- Saints tackle Terron Armstead (knee) and running back Daniel Lasco (hamstring) are both ruled out for Sunday. Running back Mark Ingram (toe)is listed as questionable.
- Patriots quarterback Tom Brady is questionable for Sunday's tilt with a knee injury. Wideout Julian Edelman was limited in practice Friday with a foot injury. He's been ruled questionable. Tight end Martellus Bennett (ankle/shoulder)and receiver Chris Hogan (back) were also limited in practice and are questionable vs. the Rams.
Pats tight end Rob Gronkowski will undergo back surgery Friday for a herniated disc and will be out at least a several weeks, per Rapoport.
- Rams wide receiver Tavon Austin is doubtful for Sunday vs. New England with a chest injury. Defensive end Robert Quinn is questionable due to a concussion. Both did not participate in practice Friday.