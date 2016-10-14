Around the NFL

Twenty things to know about the Week 6 injury report

Oct 14, 2016

The Browns' rushing attack has taken a hard hit.

Cleveland placed starting guard Joel Bitonio on injured reserve with a mid-foot sprain Friday. Coach Hue Jackson said "there's a good chance" that Bitonio's season is over. Bitonio said he doesn't yet know if he will have surgery and will meet with a specialist next week.

The Browns' second-round pick in 2014 helped Cleveland to a surprisingly effective run game. Cleveland is fourth in average yards per carry with a resurgent Isaiah Crowell leading the charge in the backfield. Bitonio has played a part in that success, starting all five games this year.

The 0-4 Browns face the Titans on Sunday.

Tight end Gary Barnidge (hip/forearm) is listed as questionable. The Browns ruled out quarterback Josh McCown (shoulder). Cleveland announced on Thursday that quarterback Cody Kessler (ribs) will start.

Here are some other notable injuries from Friday's injury report:

  1. Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton (concussion) has been ruled questionable for Sunday. He remains in the concussion protocol, but coach Ron Rivera said he'll play "barring a setback." Receiver Kelvin Benjamin (knee), defensive end Charles Johnson (quad) and running back Jonathan Stewart (hamstring) are also questionable.
  1. New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski didn't practice Friday because of illness and is questionable to play Sunday because of a lingering hamstring issue. Wide receiver Julian Edelman (foot), quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (right shoulder), linebacker Jamie Collins (hip), running back LeGarrette Blount (hip) and tight end Martellus Bennett (ankle) are among 12 questionable players for New England.
  1. Green Bay Packers running back Eddie Lacy is making progress on his ankle injury and is questionable for Sunday against the Dallas Cowboys. Lacy said Thursday it was going to come down to Sunday whether or not he will play the Cowboys. Cornerback Sam Shields (concussion) and tight end Jared Cook (ankle) were ruled out.
  1. Philadelphia Eagles defensive tackle Fletcher Cox (ankle) and cornerback Leodis McKelvin (hamstring) are both questionable to play against the Redskins. Running back Ryan Matthews was excused from practice with an illness but is expected to play Sunday.
  1. Detroit Lions running back Theo Riddick (ankle) was ruled out for Sunday. In addition, tight end Eric Ebron (ankle/knee) and defensive tackle Haloti Ngata (shoulder) are out as well. Wide receiver Anquan Boldin (ankle), defensive end Ezekiel Ansah and running backDwayne Washington (ankle) are questionable.
  1. Cincinnati Bengals tight end Tyler Eifert was ruled out for Sunday. Eifert had been hoping to return this week after an ankle injury in last year's Pro Bowl kept him out this season. Then a back injury slowed his progress, leading to him miss another game.
  1. Dallas Cowboys wideout Dez Bryant (knee) is questionable for Sunday after another limited practice session. Coach Jason Garrett said he was optimistic about Bryant's progress. Surprisingly, Jason Witten is questionable with a chest injury. Cornerback Orlando Scandrick (hamstring) is expected to be back in Week 8 after Dallas' bye week, owner Jerry Jones said on 105.3 The Fan.
  1. Buffalo Bills defensive tackle Marcell Dareus (hamstring) is doubtful to play Sunday. Coach Rex Ryan left the door open that Dareus could see action against the 49ers, saying he isn't one of those coaches that says you must practice in order to play.
  1. Washington Redskins tight end Jordan Reed is questionable for Sunday after not practicing. He entered concussion protocol earlier in the week. Safety Su'a Cravens is also questionable and has been in the concussion protocol this week. Wideout Josh Doctson (foot) is out.
  1. New York Jets coach Todd Bowles said linebacker David Harris (hamstring) didn't practice and cornerback Darrelle Revis (hamstring) returned to practice but was limited. CenterNick Mangold (knee) and tight end Austin Seferian-Jenkins (ankle) were limited, too.
  1. Denver Broncos offensive tackle Russell Okung and receiver Cody Latimer are both in the concussion protocol after Denver's loss to the San Diego Chargers on Thursday.
  1. New York Giants cornerback Eli Apple (groin), defensive end Jason Pierre-Paul (groin), running back Rashad Jennings (thumb) and cornerback Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie (groin) are all questionable.
  1. Baltimore Ravens linebacker Elvis Dumervil (foot) has been ruled out. Veteran wide receiver Steve Smith (ankle) is doubtful.
  1. Miami Dolphins running back Arian Foster (hamstring) will be a game-time decision, coach Adam Gase told reporters. Foster is officially questionable. Tight end Jordan Cameron (concussion) and cornerback Xavier Howard (knee) are ruled out. Safety Reshad Jones (groin) is questionable.
  1. Oakland Raiders running back Latavius Murray (toe) won't play against the Kansas City Chiefs.
  1. Houston Texans wideout Will Fuller (hamstring) is questionable.
  1. Seattle Seahawks safety Kam Chancellor (groin) and running back C.J. Prosise (wrist) are both questionable.
  1. Indianapolis Colts defensive back Darius Butler (hand) is questionable.
  1. Los Angeles Rams defensive end Robert Quinn (shoulder), defensive tackle Michael Brockers (hip) and defensive end William Hayes (ankle) are questionable. Cornerback Trumaine Johnson (ankle) is out.
