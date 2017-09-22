Around the NFL

Twenty-six things to know about Week 3 injury report

Published: Sep 22, 2017 at 09:40 AM

The Jackrabbit might not be on the New York Giants' field once again this week.

Cornerback Janoris Jenkins, who's been battling an ankle injury and hasn't practiced all week, appears to be a game-time decision for New York's tilt with the Philadelphia Eagles, coach Ben McAdoo told reporters Friday.

"We'll take a look to see how he does tomorrow," the coach said of Jenkins. "We'll have a quick practice [Saturday] and if he is able to do anything and have some productivity, we'll take a look at him on game day."

Jenkins was forced to miss the Giants' loss on Monday night to the Detroit Lions because of the injury.

In other Giants injury news, New York has ruled out linebacker B.J. Goodson (shin), offensive tackle Bobby Hart (ankle) and linebacker J.T. Thomas (groin) for Sunday's game.

Here are some other injuries we're monitoring on this Week 3 Friday:

  1. Defensive tackle Brandon Williams (foot) didn't make the trip to England and he's been officially ruled out for the Ravens' game against the Jaguars. The Ravens also listed corner Jaylen Hill (thigh) and tight end Maxx Williams (ankle) as out. Receiver Michael Campanaro (ankle), running back Terrance West (calf) and linebacker Za'Darius Smith (knee, ankle) are questionable.
  1. Green Bay Packers coach Jordy Nelson (quad) is "progressing," coach Mike McCarthy announced. The wideout practiced Friday and is listed as questionable. Receiver Randall Cobb (shoulder) and defensive tackle Mike Daniels (hip) are listed as doubtful.
  1. Bills coach Sean McDermott said defensive tackle Marcell Dareus (ankle) won't practice again Friday, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported. He remains day to day. In addition, McDermott said he "feels good" defensive end Shaq Lawson (foot) will play Sunday. Offensive tackle Cordy Glenn (ankle) told reporters he won't play.
  1. Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Sammy Watkins and Tavon Austin suffered concussions in Thursday's 41-39 victory over the San Francisco 49ers, coach Sean McVay said. They remained in concussion protocol Friday, according to the team.
  1. Cincinnati Bengals coach Marvin Lewis told reporters Tyler Eifert will not play Sunday against the Green Bay Packers. Rookie wide receiverJohn Ross (knee) also won't play, according to the team.
  1. Carolina Panthers center Ryan Kalil (neck) did not practice again Friday and has been ruled out for their game against the Saints. Cam Newton (shoulder/ankle) is listed as questionable, but is expected to play.
  1. Cornerback Nolan Carroll (concussion) won't play Monday night against the Arizona Cardinals, Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said on 105.3 The Fan, via the Dallas Morning News.

Cornerback Orlando Scandrick (hand) was limited at practice. Wideout Terrance Williams (ankle), linebacker Anthony Hitchens (knee), and cornerback Chidobe Awuzie (hamstring) did not participate at practice.

  1. Cleveland Browns coach Hue Jackson announced linebacker Jamie Collins (concussion) is out for Sunday's game against the Indianapolis Colts. The coach also said top draft choice Myles Garrett (ankle) and receiver Sammie Coates (hamstring) are doubtful.
  1. Seattle Seahawks coach Pete Carroll told reporters that he expects tight end Jimmy Graham (ankle) to play versus the Tennessee Titans. The team officially listed him as questionable.
  1. The Jacksonville Jaguars listed quarterback Chad Henne (illness), cornerback Jalen Ramsey (ankle) and offensive lineman Cam Robinson (shoulder) as questionable.
  1. Tennessee Titans coach Mike Mularkey listed running back DeMarco Murray (hamstring) as questionable for Sunday's tilt with the Seahawks. The tailback practiced Friday.
  1. Indianapolis Colts coach Chuck Pagano said cornerback Vontae Davis (groin) had a good week but "we'll see" when it comes to his status for Sunday.
  1. Vikings quarterback Sam Bradford (knee) will not play Sunday versus the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, coach Mike Zimmer announced.
  1. Houston Texans receiver Bruce Ellington is out of concussion protocol.
  1. Denver Broncos offensive lineman Garrett Bolles, who was carted off the field Sunday with a lower leg injury, is listed as questionable to play Sunday.
  1. The Chicago Bears ruled offensive lineman Josh Sitton (rib) as doubtful for Sunday's game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
  1. New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski (groin) and wide receiver Danny Amendola (concussion/knee) both said they are playing Sunday against the Houston Texans.
  1. The Washington Redskins ruled running back Rob Kelley (rib), cornerback Josh Norman (shoulder), tight end Jordan Reed (rib, sternum) and linebacker Mason Foster (shoulder) as questionable for Sunday's game against the Oakland Raiders. Norman told reporters earlier this week he feels like he'll be "all right come game day."
  1. Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Kwon Alexander (hamstring) will not play against the Minnesota Vikings. Defensive tackle Chris Baker and defensive end Jacquies Smith are doubtful because of illness. Linebacker Devante Bond (knee), cornerback Brent Grimes (shoulder) and defensive tackle Gerald McCoy (ankle) are questionable.
  1. Detroit Lions linebacker Jarrad Davis (concussion) won't play against the Atlanta Falcons. Defensive end Ezekiel Ansah (knee) is questionable for the game.
  1. The Philadelphia Eagles ruled safety Jaylen Watkins (hamstring) out for Sunday's game against the Giants. Safety Rodney McLeod (hamstring) and receiver Torrey Smith (illness) were ruled questionable.
  1. Pittsburgh Steelers pass rusher T.J. Watt (groin) has been ruled out for their game against the Bears. Offensive lineman Marcus Gilbert (hamstring/illness) and defensive end Stephon Tuitt (biceps) have been listed as questionable.
  1. The Miami Dolphins listed running back Jay Ajayi (knee) and receivers Jarvis Landry (knee) and DeVante Parker (ankle) as questionable for their game versus the Jets.
  1. The New York Jets listed Rontez Miles (eye) as doubtful and defensive lineman Muhammad Wilkerson (shoulder) as questionable.
  1. Los Angeles Chargers running back Melvin Gordon (knee) was limited in practice for the second straight day and is questionable for Sunday against the Kansas City Chiefs. Cornerback Jason Verrett (knee) is out and offensive tackle Joe Barksdale (foot) is questionable.
  1. Cardinals wideout John Brown (quadricep) did not participate at practice. Linebacker Deone Buccannon (ankle), tight end Jermaine Gresham (ribs), linebacker Karlos Dansby (hip), guard Mike Lupati (tricep) and wideout J.J. Nelson were limited.
