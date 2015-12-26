Around the NFL

Twenty-one things to know about Week 16 injuries

Published: Dec 26, 2015 at 10:57 AM

The Houston Texans likely will be without their starting signal-caller another game.

Brian Hoyer (concussion) hasn't been cleared to play against the Tennessee Titans on Sunday, a source informed of his status told NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport on Saturday. Hoyer, who will travel with the team to Tennessee, hasn't been officially ruled out, though, and was listed as questionable by the team Friday.

Brandon Weeden is expected to start after he came into last week's game and led Houston to a victory. The win put the Texans in the driver's seat for the AFC South title.

While Weeden has been solid in relief situations, the 32-year-old quarterback hasn't won a start since 2012. He went 0-3 in starts with the Dallas Cowboys this season.

Hoyer suffered the concussion during the Dec. 13 loss to the Patriots. Backup quarterback T.J. Yates took over in that one but was lost to a season-ending torn ACL early in the game against the Colts. Outside of Hoyer and Weeden, the only active player on the roster with quarterback experience is B.J. Daniels, who was recently signed for depth.

Here's the rest of the injury news we are tracking:

1.. The Cowboys officially ended any hopes of quarterback Tony Romo seeing the field again this season. The veteran was placed on injured reserve.

Cowboys wideout Dez Bryant (foot) didn't practice Friday and has been ruled out by the team for Sunday's game. Cornerback Morris Claiborne (hamstring) has also been ruled out. Fellow wideout Cole Beasley (knee/illness) is questionable.

  1. Bengals tight end Tyler Eifert (concussion) was officially ruled out by the team Saturday for Monday's AFC showdown against the Broncos. NFL Media's Rand Getlin reported Wednesday that Eifert would not play. Safety George Iloka (groin) sat out Saturday practice and is doubtful.
  1. Vikings running back Adrian Peterson (ankle/shoulder) was a full participant in practice after not practicing the previous two days. He is listed as probable for Sunday night against the Giants.
  1. Lions receiver Calvin Johnson (ankle), defensive tackle Haloti Ngata (neck) and safety Glover Quin (concussion) are all questionable for Detroit.
  1. Bills running back LeSean McCoy (MCL sprain), tight end Charles Clay (back) aand linebacker Nigel Bradham (ankle) are out.
  1. Saints quarterback Drew Brees is questionable after it was revealed he has a torn plantar fascia. Wide receiver Marques Colston (chest) will not play against the Jaguars, a source briefed on the injury told NFL Media's Rand Getlin on Saturday. Tight end Benjamin Watson (knee) is questionable.
  1. Patriots wideout Julian Edelman (foot), wide receiver Danny Amendola (knee), safety Patrick Chung (foot), cornerback Devin McCourty (ankle) and linebacker Jonathan Freeny (hand) have all been ruled out against the Jets.
  1. Panthers running back Jonathan Stewart (foot) and linebacker David Mayo (hamstring) are out.
  1. Falcons running back Tevin Coleman hasn't passed his concussion tests and is out for Sunday.
  1. Packers cornerback Sam Shields (concussion) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Cardinals. Offensive tackle David Bakhtiari (ankle) was downgraded to doubtful.
  1. Chiefs linebacker Tamba Hali (thumb/knee) is questionable.
  1. Cardinals running back Andre Ellington (toe) and defensive tackle Frostee Rucker (ankle) are questionable.
  1. Buccaneers safety Chris Conte (knee) is doubtful and guard Logan Mankins (knee) are questionable. Tampa Bay also placed defensive tackle Akeem Spence (ankle) on season-ending IR on Saturday.
  1. Colts wideout Donte Moncrief (toe) and safety Colt Anderson (ankle) are questionable.
  1. The 49ers have ruled out guard Alex Boone (knee) and placed him on IR. San Francisco has also ruled out running back Shaun Draughn (knee), center Marcus Martin (concussion) and linebacker Michael Wilhoite (ankle).
  1. Bears wideout Alshon Jeffery (hamstring) and linebacker Shea McClellin (concussion) are doubtful against the Buccaneers.
  1. Dolphins wide receiver Rishard Matthews (ribs), center Mike Pouncey (foot/ankle) and linebacker Jelani Jenkins (ankle) are all questionable.
  1. Jaguars running back T.J. Yeldon (knee) is doubtful.
  1. Jets cornerback Dee Milliner (hamstring) is doubtful.
  1. The Seahawks placed tight end Anthony McCoy on season-ending injured reserve Saturday.
