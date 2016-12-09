Twenty-one things to know about Week 14 injury report

 Skip to main content
The Redskins could be without their most reliable pass-catcher as they face the Eagles on Sunday.

Tight end Jordan Reed could miss another game with a shoulder injury. Reed is officially questionable.

Coach Jay Gruden said Reed is "trending in the right direction" and they'll find out more Saturday about his likelihood to play Sunday.

Reed missed last week's loss the Cardinals as the Redskins fell out of the second wild-card spot with the Buccaneers pulling off a victory over the Chargers. The Redskins need some outside help -- and above all, to win -- in order to thrust themselves back into the playoffs for the second straight year.

The team also activated center Kory Lichtensteiger (calf) from injured reserve, and waived defensive lineman A.J. Francis.

Here are some other injuries we are tracking on Friday:

  1. Cardinals safety Tyrann Mathieu was ruled out with a shoulder injury. Coach Bruce Arians said his star safety is contemplating surgery, but the coach added he didn't think it will be necessary.
  1. Falcons wideout Julio Jonesis a game-time decision for Sunday against the Rams, coach Dan Quinn said. Jones is dealing with a turf toe injury.

Wideout Mohamed Sanu (groin) and defensive end Adrian Clayborn (knee) were ruled out.

  1. The Browns officially activated quarterback Robert Griffin III. Cleveland announced on Thursday that Griffin will start against the Bengals on Sunday for the first time since Week 1. Cody Kessler will back up RGIII and Josh McCown will likely be inactive.
  1. Packers guard T.J. Lang (foot) is making progress after working through individual stuff Thursday, coach Mike McCarthy said. McCarthy said the same goes for center JC Tretter(sprained MCL).
  1. Chiefs linebacker Derrick Johnsonruptured his Achilles tendon in Thursday night's win over the Raiders. We'll update with news on his injury as it arrives.
  1. The Jaguars ruled out tight end Julius Thomas (back), wideout Allen Hurns (hamstring) and defensive end Jared Odrick (elbow) from Sunday's game against the Vikings.
  1. Panthers linebacker Luke Kuechly (concussion) was ruled out Saturday. Defensive end Mario Addison (foot), safety Kurt Coleman (concussion), and cornerback Daryl Worley (concussion) are questionable.
  1. Dolphins linebacker Kiko Alonso (thumb, hamstring) will be a game-time decision, coach Adam Gase said.
  1. Buccaneers defensive tackle Gerald McCoy practiced for the first time this week. He was limited and is questionable to play against the Saints. Wideout Adam Humphries and defensive tackle Demar Dotson have not been cleared from concussion protocol, so neither will play against the Saints.
  1. Giants running back Shane Vereen (triceps) was limited.
  1. Bears wideout Eddie Royal and offensive tackle Mike Adams are doubtful for Sunday against the Lions.
  1. Eagles running back Ryan Mathews (knee) and wideouts Jordan Matthews (ankle) and Dorial Green-Beckham (oblique) are questionable. Matthews said he's "definitely" playing Sunday, according to the Philadelphia Inquirer.
  1. Raiders wideout Michael Crabtree told reporters he will get X-rays on his injured ring finger.
  1. Steelers wideout Darrius Heyward-Bey (foot) and safety Shamarco Thomas (concussion) were ruled out against the Bills. Defensive tackle Javon Hargrave (concussion) is doubtful. Kicker Chris Boswell (abdomen) and running back DeAngelo Williams (knee) are questionable.
  1. Bills receiver Sammy Watkins (foot), tight end Charles Clay (knee), wideout Robert Wooods (knee), and offensive tackle Cordy Glenn (back) are questionable.
  1. Texans defensive end Jadeveon Clowney (wrist, elbow) will play Sunday against the Colts, coach Bill O'Brien said.
  1. Running back Mark Ingram (toe, knee), offensive tackle Terron Armstead (knee, quad) and wideout Michael Thomas (foot) are all questionable after being limited Friday.
  1. Patriots tight end Martellus Bennett (shoulder) was limited.
  1. Rams defensive end Robert Quinn (concussion) is questionable for Sunday against the Falcons.
  1. The Vikings downgraded cornerback Marcus Sherels (rib) and linebacker Edmond Robinson to out against the Jaguars.
  1. Broncos quarterback Trevor Siemian (foot) is listed as questionable to play vs. Titans.
